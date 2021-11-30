Close a bootstrap 5 modal after submit (if success) button

Hello All,
I’m trying to close the popup login window after a successful login, and its not working.
- the close button works.
- the flow, if login is successful the popup is closes automatically and if not it remains open for user correction
Bootstrap 5
Part of the Javascript that controls the login success/failure
fetch ('api.php', {
method: 'POST',
body: formData1
}).then(response => {
return response.text()
}).then(response => {
if (response === 'INVALIDauthentication') {
loginStatus.hidden = false;
} else {
loginStatus.hidden = true;
// document.getElementById('loginModal').data-dismiss="modal";
document.getElementById('loginModal').modal('hide');
**this is where I like to add code to hide the modal pupop**
}
part of the modal that i like closed if login success
<div class="modal fade" id="loginModal" tabindex="-1" aria-labelledby="exampleModalLabel" aria-hidden="true">
<div class="modal-dialog">
<div class="modal-content">
<div class="modal-header">
<h5 class="modal-title" id="exampleModalLabel">Login</h5>
<button type="button" class="btn-close" data-bs-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"></button>
</div>
<div class="modal-body">
<form id="frm_popupLogin">
<div class="alert alert-danger" role="alert" id="popUPloginErrorStatus" hidden="hidden"></div>
<div class="mb-3">
<label for="email-address" class="col-form-label">Email Address</label>
<input type="text" name="inpEmail" class="form-control" id="email-address">
</div>
<div class="mb-3">
<label for="password" class="col-form-label">Password:</label>
<input type="password" name="inpPwd" class="form-control" id="password">
</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
<button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" id="btn_popUPlogin">Login</button>
</div>
</form>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>