Client side unobtrusive validation

#1

I need assistance on how to do this. I tried doing it without the assistance of a model but doesn’t work.

Added these script files to a _ValidationScriptsPartial file:

                   <environment include="Development">
                   <script src="~/lib/jquery-validation/dist/jquery.validate.js"></script>
                   <script src="~/lib/jquery-validation-unobtrusive/jquery.validate.unobtrusive.js"></script>
                   </environment>

Here is jquery code, this is in a separate js file:

          $(document).ready(function () {

        $('#createdor').submit(function (e) {
               e.preventDefault();
                var title = $('#title').val();

            $(".error").remove();

    if (title.length < 1) {
        $('#title').after('<span class="error">This field is required</span>');
    }
});

My view:




        <div class="row">
            <div class="col-md-12">
                <h2>@ViewData["Title"]</h2>
                <hr />
            </div>
        </div>
        <div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
            <label class="control-label">Title</label>
            <input id="title" type="text" asp-for="Title" name="title" class="form-control" />
        </div>
        <div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
            <label class="control-label">As Of</label>
            <div class="input-group date" id="asof" data-target-input="nearest">
                <input type="text" class="form-control datetimepicker-input" data-target="#asof"
                       asp-for="AsOf" />
                <span class="input-group-addon" data-target="#asof" data-toggle="datetimepicker">
                    <span class="fa fa-calendar"></span>
                </span>
            </div>
        </div>

        <div id="create_submit" class="form-group col-md-12">
            <input type="submit" value="Save" class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-md-2 col-lg-2" />
        </div>
    </form>
</div>

This is part of the view also. It is at the bottom after the closing div tag

                   @section Scripts
                 {
                             <partial name="_ValidationScriptsPartial" />
                         }

when I don’t have anything in the title the validation works and I get the ‘This field is required’ message when I type in a title and click save the button does nothing and doesn’t work. What am I doing wrong or missing?

#2

Hi @mldardy, you’re always calling event.preventDefault() regardless of whether the validation fails or not; so you’ll either prevent the default only when there is no title, or submit() the form programmatically otherwise.

BTW why not use the native constraint validation by just adding a required attribute?

<input 
  id="title" 
  type="text" 
  asp-for="Title" 
  name="title" 
  class="form-control" 
  required
/>