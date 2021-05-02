Change position with scroll?

I have a “sidecontent” area on a site. It’s position:fixed on the lefthand side.

There is a “scrolled-up” header with a height of 150px, and a “scrolled down” header with a height of 80px.

This issue is that between the two headers, a gap is created between the bottom of the header and the top of the sidecontent.

Is there a good way to fix this?

The best I can come up with is to set a variable of the current scroll position and base the sidecontents position on that, maybe? I’m a JS plebian, so forgive my ignorance.

When the scrolled down header is in effect modify the JS to toggle a class to the sidebar and use that class in css to set the different top position for the sidebar. (Assuming you can rely on a fixed height of the header and it doesn’t change height when resized etc.)

The “scrolled-down” header is a different height than the “scrolled-up” header.

The “scrolled-up” header has an ad slot and a sub-header, so it’s significantly taller than the “scrolled-down” header.

I tried the “toggling” method that you mentioned, and it created a gap during the transition between up/down.