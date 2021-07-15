Change a special character in a tag

The_Doodle_Dandy: The_Doodle_Dandy: Sorry. I’m just frustrated and English isn’t my mother tongue.

Sure no problem. Just remember when asking for help it is always good to provide as many details as possible. We are often coming into the situation not knowing anything about your situation and details help us quickly find the issue and not waste your time or ours.

The_Doodle_Dandy: The_Doodle_Dandy: I just need a way to replace this slash with a hyphen. I know (as I’ve heard) that it’s easily (?) fixed with javascript. I simply haven’t a clue how to do it.

Oh doing a replace is often very easy. The harder part is locating everywhere it needs to be switched at. One reason I was asking about the plugin is that sometimes there are ways to just write a line of code on a plugin hook known as a “filter” and boom, instant replace.

Since this plugin is a paid for plugin and can’t see the code without buying, it will be a bit harder to find the place to change.

What I need you to do is the following…

Load up a page in your local environment where it shows the forward slash instead of the hyphen. Right click the page in your browser and go to “view source”. Locate in the source where you see that forward slash you want to replace. Copy the entire tag that the code is in and perhaps a few of its parent tags. One of these tags will probably have a property called class or id . We want to find one of these and from there we can craft some javascript that will help you replace the character. Paste that code here on our forum (make sure to use the ‘preformatted text’ button in the editor. That is the one that looks like </> .

Hopefully after you have done this, we can see your code and can help you write the javascript replacement.