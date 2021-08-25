Bootstrap basic layout -what/how to learn?

#1

I’m trying to create a site similar to the Bootstrap 3 documentation page with a sidebar navigation, (only difference is that I want the sidebar nav on the left hand side).

I understand enough HTML to get a website working, some basic CSS, but am struggling to get an understanding of the basic structure of such a page as the above and realize I have to figure that out before proceeding with the rest. It would be helpful to learn this instead of just getting an answer to which lines in the code needs changing.
What specifically do I need to learn in order to set up a responsive Boostrap structure correctly? Are there any good beginner guides on this?

#2

I know you won’t like to hear this but I would avoid bootstrap3 as it is wholly based on floats and a nightmare to maintain. Hardly anyone uses floats for layout these days so I would look at bootstrap4 which uses flex and is much easier to work with as you don’t constantly have to contain or clear floats. If you don’t understand what to clear or contain a float means then don’t pass go until you look that up :slight_smile:

The basic grid methodology in either is mostly the same anyway

For bootstrap3 you mst study this page as the whole of bootstrap is concerned with the grid and all the examples you need are on this page.

https://getbootstrap.com/docs/3.4/css/#grid

You need to copy those grid set ups and play around with them until you understand exactly how they work and how to use them. This is the most important part because all bootstrap pages must have a certain structure.

There must be a container element as this contains padding for the gutters (which you shouldn’t change unless you know why). Then elements are always inside a .col?? element which itself must be a direct child of the row element. The row element has negative margins that match the padding on the container in order to set up the gutter system for the columns. Break or change one of these inadvertently and you break the whole layout.

Never change any of the boostrap files directly. Always make changes in your custom css with custom classes and in that way you avoid breaking the whole site.

Avoid changing container, row or column styles unless you are proficient. In essence you add your content inside a col container and then style your content as you want but let the bootstrap grid do its work from its defined column classes.

#3

I didn’t know about those differences between BS3 and 4, but that’s no problem as I had decided on using BS4 anyway (I referred to the BS3 docs page because it has the layout and sidebar functionality/appearance I’m after -the BS4 and BS5 doc pages are different).

I suppose this is the equivalent grid documentation for BS4?

So basically create an emtpy BS4-based page with all the CSS/JS references (or something like the BS4 starter template), then insert the HTML examples from the grid system documentation examples to see what happens with the various combinations when I resize the page, and learn from that to see what would work for my particular site?

#4

Yes that’s the one.

The easiest way to learn these is to set up a codepen with the bootstrap files in place (in the settings of codepen) and then copy the grid html snippets and play around with them to see how they work. You can put your custom css in the css panel of codepen and then you will soon learn how to make it do what you want with regards to the column grid.

Actually just fork my codepen below from the button at the bottom (once you’ve opened a free account) as it has the files in place.

You can remove the html and try your own or just try and modify what I have in place already.