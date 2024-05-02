Bootstrap 5 cdn vulnerable?

HTML & CSS
is bootstrap 5 cdn vulnerable…??? all site using boostrap cdn is down right now, in my case…

any solution, tried all available bootstrap cdn but it doesn’t work, replacing offline version manually over 100 site is bit complex

There’s no warning from my browser - it opens without any trouble: https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.3.3/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css

You should try another browser, or empty your cache. The certificate is valid.

im getting warning from the link you provided too, it is something to do with my hosting then…