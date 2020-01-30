Bootstrap 4 cards - Can't get them responsive

I just built a new site from scratch using Bootstrap 4. I created a fluid container, then into that I inserted a Grid Row with 8 columns, and into each of these 8 columns I inserted a card with images.

Everything looked fine until I realized that it isn’t responsive. In fact at xl the cards display at 4 in a row, but at lg the cards all stack vertically as if viewing on a phone.

Try as I might, I can’t get the cards to be responsive no matter how much I play with the col classes.

Can someone help me to get this thing responsive? Basically I’d like the cards 4 across at xl (that’s what they’re doing now), 3 across at lg, and 2 across at md, sm, and xs. Again, right now it’s displaying at 4 across at xl and only 1 across (stacking vertically) at all other sizes.

This is my first time here and hopefully after I type this I can include some code. Much appreciated.

Welcome to the forums, @steambc.

That would certainly help - either that or a link to a live page where we can see the issue.

Hi there steambc,

I would suggest that you do not use “BootStrap”
for this simple basic coding. :unhappy:

Here is an example that I kocked up in five minutes…

Full page:-

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/WNbBqzW

HYML

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">

</head>
<body>

 <ul>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/1/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/2/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/3/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/4/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/5/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/6/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/7/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/8/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/2/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/3/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/4/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/5/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/6/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/7/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/8/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/1/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/3/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/4/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/5/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/6/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/7/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/8/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/1/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/2/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/4/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/5/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/6/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/7/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/8/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/1/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/2/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
  <li><img src="https://picsum.photos/id/3/648/400" width="648" height="400" alt=""></li>
 </ul>

</body>
</html>

CSS

body {
    background-color: #9ff;
    font: normal 1em / 1.5em verdana, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
 }

ul {
    display: flex;
    flex-wrap: wrap;
    justify-content: space-around;
    padding: 0.25em;
    margin: 0;
    border: 1px solid #000;
    list-style: none;
    background-color: #fff;
 }

li {
    flex: 0 0 12%;
    margin: 0.25em 0;
 }

img {
    display: block;
    width: 100%;
    height: auto;
 }

@media ( max-width: 64em ){
li {
    flex: 0 0 24.5%;
  } 
 }

@media ( max-width: 50em ){
li {
    flex: 0 0 49.5%;
  }
 }
 
@media ( max-width: 25em ){
li {
    flex: 0 0 99.5%;
  }
 }

coothead

You’d need to set the column classes appropriately.

e.g. To go from 4 across down to one across you would use the classes like this.

<div class="col-12 col-sm-6 col-md-4 col-lg-3">

Column classes indicate the number of columns you like which is based on a grid of 12 columns. Therefore -12 spans 12 columns meaning one item per row. sm-6 says span 6 columns (i.e. 2 per row) for the small breakpoint.

Read through the grid documentation again and it will begin to come clear. I had to read it a few times before it clicked :slight_smile:

Here’s a codepen you can fork and play around with and goes from 4 columns down to one column. If you want the smallest to be 2 columns instead of one like the codepen then change the col-12 to col-6.

Yes its much easier in basic css :slight_smile:

Thanks, guys, for the help. I’m dealing with a kidney stone (not my first) and I will dig into all your help and great advice a bit later and report back.

You help is greatly appreciated!

Thanks, TechnoBear. Duly noted.

Thanks, PaulOB, your solution worked like a charm. I have a better understanding now how the grid works. I applied your advice to the column and it worked perfectly. I greatly appreciate the info.