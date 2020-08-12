Better html form validation method

I would suggest that you try to shift to a more OOP oriented approach. As you are starting to discover, organization is key. And OOP does not have to be a huge scary thing.
I am going to throw some code at you with a single class that does the processing stuff in one method (i.e. function) and the rendering in another. The render itself is broken into one section that basically does the html page outline and another section which does the content. In this case a very simple form. It’s an example I have used before so it does not exactly match your code but the general idea is the same.
If it looks like gibberish to you then fine. Ignore it and move on. If you can kind of see what is going on then it you might be able to expand on it. And if you start with this sort of approach it become easier to break things up into smaller units and multiple files.
<?php
# user_action.php
$action = new UserAction();
$action->run();
class UserAction
{
public function run()
{
// Fake post handling
if (isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
var_dump($_POST);
die();
}
// Fake form data
$currentUserId = 42; // $_SESSION['id'];
$rowUser = [
'id' => 42,
'status' => 33,
'first_name' => 'Tom <"> Jerry',
];
// Render and send the html
$html = $this->render($currentUserId,$rowUser);
echo $html;
}
// Utility for html output escaping
protected function escape(string $value) : string
{
return htmlspecialchars($value, ENT_COMPAT);
}
private function render($currentUserId,$rowUser)
{
$html = <<<EOT
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Test</title>
</head>
<body>
{$this->renderContent($currentUserId,$rowUser)}
</body>
</html>
EOT;
return $html;
}
private function renderContent($currentUserId,$rowUser)
{
return <<<EOT
<form method="POST">
<input type="text" name="first_name" value="{$this->escape($rowUser['first_name'])}" >
<input type="submit" name="btn_save" value="Save">
</form>
EOT;
}
}