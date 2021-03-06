Best way to store/organise empty data in database?

Hi there,

I have a form that collects some user data.

I have a radio button option for the user to select if they are entering personal or business details.

If it is a business, they will enter company name, number of employees and industry. If they are a personal user, they do not need to enter this.

My question is, if they are a personal user, what data should I enter into the company, number of employees and industry columns by default as these columns will surely exist in my table from business users.

Should I just set the default entry to be “n/a” or something similar?

Any suggestions would be great, thanks