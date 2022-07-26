Beginners "return" concept

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: please, what “return to caller” mean?

There is both the caller and the callee.

With myFunction(4, 5), that is the caller, which calls the function called myFunction, so the place in the code which defines the myFunction function using function myFunction is the callee.

let x = myFunction(4, 3); // caller function myFunction(a, b) { // callee return a * b; }

The return value of the myFunction function is the resulting value from a * b.

That value gets used in place of the callee, which in your code ends up being assigned to the variable called x.