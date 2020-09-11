Autoplay with m4a

<audio controls autoplay>
<source src="backgroundSound.m4a" type="audio/m4a">
</audio>
The code above seems not to work.
Can I make it work with your help?
Which browser are you using? Firefox blocks autoplay by default.
You may find this article helpful:
You should also remember:
Note : Sites that automatically play audio (or videos with an audio track) can be an unpleasant experience for users, so should be avoided when possible.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/audio