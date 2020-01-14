Array to CSV then Analyze Data

#1

hello,
I have a CSV file that contains order data. (id, item name, price, ship date). The first column are the column descriptions and data starts on row 2.

Right now i am able to build an array from that CSV easily.

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [0] => ID
            [1] => ITEM NAME
            [2] => PRICE
            [3] => SHIPDATE
        )

The next row is

[1] => Array
        (
            [0] => 102
            [1] => Test Product
            [2] => 2.99
            [3] => 01/01/2020
           )

I am accomplishing this like this.

<?php
$csv = array();
$lines = file('orders.csv', FILE_IGNORE_NEW_LINES);
foreach ($lines as $key => $value)
{
    $csv[$key] = str_getcsv($value);
}
echo '<pre>';
print_r($csv);
echo '</pre>';
?>

So here is my question.
Is there a way to build this dynamically so that it automatically makes the key the title of the column,
Example

[1] => Array
        (
            [ID] => 102
            [ITEM NAME] => Test Product
            [PRICE] => 2.99
            [DATE] => 01/01/2020
           )

and additionally, is this the best way to build an array that I need to manipulate data for later?
My goal is to take the CSV and show the data nicely. For example, total number of orders = 12091.30 and show a graph and how many orders were placed in january.

I have struggled with building the array correctly to read back later and build visuals.

Thanks.;

#2

I would use a flag to see whether I’m working on the first line of the CSV file. If I am, I’d put the column names into an array called “$colnames” with the index as the column number. Once I’m past the first line, I’d use something like

$csv[$colnames[$key]] = ...

to populate the array.

I’m not familiar with CSV handling in PHP, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to find there’s a library that does it all for you.

As for whether it’s the best way to analyse the data, I expect the answer is “it depends”. On how many rows there are, how much analysis you want to do, and probably many other things.

#3

https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.str-getcsv.php
https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.fgetcsv.php