Applying specific styles to superscript without affecting the rest of links/h1s on page

Webpage: http://www.posweyb.net/
Text/Link: pos Weyb and superscripted 1 at the top of the page.
I want the 1 to be formated like the word pos Weyb in its ‘unvisited’ state.
I want to apply the following rules in the rest of its states without affecting any other links or h1 text on the page:

a:link {
"Everything else except its vertical alignment like h1 class=logo"
  text-decoration:underline
}

/* visited link */
a:visited {
  color: #60c0d8;
  text-decoration:blink
}

/* mouse over link */
a:hover {
  color: #a92d6c;
}

/* selected link */
a:active {
  color: #60c0d8;
}

I know I have to ‘rename’ the pseudo links somehow to make them more specific…but I am not sure how and I don’t want the superscript 1 ‘class/id’ to affect any of the other h1 stuff on the page. Thanks in advance… I hope I am making myself clear and typed this correctly!

I’m not quite sure what you are asking but you should to add a class to the superscript 1 element and style it via that class.

e.g.

<a class="super" href="#exactly">1</a>

(Avoid using ids for styling as they carry more weight than classes)

a.super {
  font-family: "museo-sans-1", "museo-sans-2", sans-serif;
  font-weight: normal;
  text-shadow: 0 -1px 2px #656461;
  color: #fff;
  margin: 2px;
  line-height: 1;
  font-size: 1rem;
  text-decoration: underline;
}
/* visited link */
a.super:visited {
  color: #60c0d8;
  text-decoration: blink;
}
/* mouse over link */
a.super:hover {
  color: #a92d6c;
}
/* selected link */
a.super:active {
  color: #60c0d8;
}

Please don’t use blink as a value for the text-decoration unless you want a return to the 1990s. I believe most browsers ignore blink these days anyway.

I have attempted to incorporate your examples.

The renaming of the a.super class helped me understand how to do that.

But my class is still being overridden by the generic reset.css and a webkit ‘thingy’ when I inspect the superscript 1 as it is now. posweyb.net

I don’t even know if I really need the reset.css page. I just found the example I based my page on here. So it came along for the ride. I have’t been able to google anything that shows me how to override the user agent style websheet. That was what I was trying to accomplish with the ‘id’ …