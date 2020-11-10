Appending classes to a CSS framework

I was hoping maybe someone knows an obscure, seldom use technique or hack, if not at least confirm if this is even possible to do with plain CSS.

Say you had a style pre constructed CSS framework ( or simple style sheet , whichever is easier to visualize ). You cannot edit the original file!

Is there way to append /inherit rules from the framework in a subsequent stylesheet.

EXAMPLE:
if the framework contained the following:

.cols-1,.cols-2,.cols-3,.cols-4 {
 	flex-grow: 1;
 	flex-shrink: 1;
 }

.cols-1{
 	flex-basis:  8.333%
 	background: cyan;
}

.cols-2{
 	flex-basis: 16.67%
 	background: orange;
}
.cols-3{
 	flex-basis: 25%
 	background: pink;
}
.cols-4{
 	flex-basis: 33.3333%
 	background: tan;
}
.cols-5{
 	flex-basis: 41.67%
 	background: blue;
}
.cols-6{
 	flex-basis: 50%
 	background: gray;
}

and my custom style sheet would reference selector/declaration pair definitions in that sort of like:

.main-content,.side-bar
(.cols-1,.cols-2,.cols-3,.cols-4 {
 	flex-grow: 1;
 	flex-shrink: 1;
 }) /*** .main-content and .side-bar is treated as if i had gone to the framework  document and added the selector  to those rules **/


.main-content,(
.cols-6{
 	flex-basis: 50%
 	background: gray;
})/*** .main-content  is treated as if i had gone to the framework document and added the selector  to those rules **/



.main-content,(
.cols-3{
 	flex-basis: 25%
 	background: pink;
})/*** .side-bar is  treated as if i had gone to the framework document and added the selector  to those rules **/

BTW, I dont mean would re-write the declaration over in the custom stylesheet; I mean that, for example, .main-content would inherit all the properties declared in those instances in the framework CSS. Hopefully that makes sense.

As always, I appreciate any insights shared. :slight_smile:

You can reference all the selectors you want, but there’s no way to “attach” another selector to a pre-defined selector. But selectors are individualized, and additive to the html elements. There’s no class type inheritance available between css selectors

Ironically, this falls under the same reasoning from the discussion we had in the inheritance thread, which you participated in :winky: