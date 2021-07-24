Animated hovering in slideshow

Here is the pen I’m working on: https://codepen.io/bmcdesign/pen/YzNReRd

First off, I’m not sure why, but Codepen isn’t saving my external scripts. I enter them and save them, but when I reopen the page, they are gone.

So, in the pen settings please enter for CSS:

//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/slick-carousel@1.8.1/slick/slick.css

and JavaScript:

https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js

//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/slick-carousel@1.8.1/slick/slick.min.js

Now, the problem is that when I hover on a slide, I want it to slide up. This is working, but I want the entire slide to raise. Right now it is cutting off the top of the image, as if it’s in a container.

Does anyone know how I can solve this? If you need more details please let me know. Thanks