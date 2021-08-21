Adding Const defaultPlayerVars =

One thing at a time please.
First can we deal with this JSLint situation:
After that we can then move on to playlists.
ok, sure.
Have you posted a link to the code that results in the above warnings?
It’s not there anymore, if I see it again I will let you know.
This is the code that is being worked on.
https://jsfiddle.net/vy2L4b7x/
Where the playlist is not visible.
I’ve found out how to recreate it, with the following code from https://jsfiddle.net/dqncvkpb/:
const playerVars = Object.assign({},
playerDefaults.playerVars,
settings.playerVars
);
The Object.assign parameters started out being given on the same line, so JSLint expects all of the function parameters to be given on the same line.
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, playerDefaults.playerVars, settings.playerVars);
But that causes a different problem of being too long.
Reducing the size of the variable names is one way to deal with that, but then we lose clarity of what’s going on there.
Breaking down the line to multiple statements is another way to deal with things:
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, playerDefaults.playerVars);
Object.assign(playerVars, settings.playerVars);
But then it’s less clear what is happening, and why.
We could split it again to help make it more clear what is happening:
const playerVars = {};
Object.assign(playerVars, playerDefaults.playerVars);
Object.assign(playerVars, settings.playerVars);
With that, it’s a lot easier to understand what is happening.
But if we’re going to do that then we can just split the original one across multiple lines too:
const playerVars = Object.assign(
{},
playerDefaults.playerVars,
settings.playerVars
);
And that is the final solution that I went with.
The error occurred due to the inconsistent formatting that you changed things to. Fortunately there are other valid ones to pick from.
jslint said 0 errors when i put the code in like this.
https://jsfiddle.net/px8jtasg/
(function initCover() {
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".jacket");
covers.forEach(function addHandler(cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const players = [];
let playerVars = {};
let player = null;
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
player.pauseVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
shufflePlaylist(player);
}
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
player = event.target;
if (event.data === YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
players.forEach(function pauseOtherVideos(player) {
if (player !== event.target) {
player.pauseVideo();
}
});
}
if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
}
}
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
const playerVarDefaults = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id
};
playerVarDefaults.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
};
playerVars = Object.assign(playerVarDefaults, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerVars));
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
function loadPlayer(config) {
const playerDefaults = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
if (settings[param] !== undefined) {
opts[param] = settings[param];
delete settings[param];
}
return opts;
}
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const preferred = optionParams.reduce(paramInOptions, {});
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, playerDefaults, preferred);
const playerVars = Object.assign(
{},
playerDefaults.playerVars,
settings.playerVars
);
playerOptions.playerVars = playerVars;
return playerOptions;
}
function initPlayerDefaults(defaults) {
Object.assign(playerDefaults, defaults);
}
function initPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings);
const player = videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions);
videoWrapper.player = player;
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper, config);
}
const defaults = {
height: 207,
width: 277
};
defaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
};
initPlayerDefaults(defaults);
const cover = document.querySelector(config.target);
delete config.target;
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
loadPlayer({
height: 207,
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
target: ".jacket-left",
width: 277
});
loadPlayer({
height: 207,
start: 4,
target: ".jacket-middle",
width: 277
});
loadPlayer({
height: 207,
target: ".jacket-right",
width: 277
});
}
Yes that’s right. The following results in zero problems.
const playerVars = Object.assign(
{},
playerDefaults.playerVars,
settings.playerVars
);
Moving the empty object up to the previous line creates those problems:
const playerVars = Object.assign({},
playerDefaults.playerVars,
settings.playerVars
);
ok, so then it is fixed.
how does the playlist issue get fixed?
https://jsfiddle.net/px8jtasg/
Post 3 is where the playlist code worked last.
Well lets follow it through.
loadPlayer({
height: 207,
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
target: ".jacket-left",
width: 277
});
It’s received by loadPlayer as config:
function loadPlayer(config) {
and given to initPlayer in the coverClickHandler
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper, config);
}
Because the loadPlayer code removes the cover property from config, it now only contains what should be the player options and playerVars, so the initPlayer function receives it as settings which combines both the options and playerVars:
function initPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) {
and those settings in there are given to createPlayerOptions:
const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings);
playlist still exists in settings, where the player options and playerVars are still mixed together.
The createPlayerOptions function receives the settings:
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
and it’s in here that the playerVars are assigned:
const playerVars = Object.assign(
{},
playerDefaults.playerVars,
settings.playerVars
);
playerOptions.playerVars = playerVars;
It’s in there that the problem occurs.
If we had used tests to develop the code, the problem would have been instantly reported to us.
But as things are without the tests, it’s hard to tell what the problem is.
I’ve given all of the information in the above code excerpts.
Can you tell what the problem is yet?
The problem comes from that the settings parameter doesn’t have playerVars as a property. The settings parameter instead smushes the options and playerVars together for convenience.
Because of that, there is no playerVars to get from settings.
const playerVars = Object.assign(
{},
playerDefaults.playerVars,
settings.playerVars
);
Instead of settings.playerVars we should just use settings.
const playerVars = Object.assign(
{},
playerDefaults.playerVars,
settings
);
We might even bring that back up to a single line:
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, playerDefaults.playerVars, settings);
But that’s still considered to be too long. We can solve that by renaming playerDefaults to be just defaults. That means adjusting a few other things in the code, but we are left with the following:
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaults.playerVars, settings);
And just to try and ensure that the same problem doesn’t happen again, a comment can be left about the changing nature of the settings parameter.
// settings should now only consist of playerVars
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaults.playerVars, settings);
The updated code is found at: https://jsfiddle.net/quabrytc/
Should these be reversed?
function loadPlayer(config) {
const defaults = {
height: 207,
width: 277
};
defaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
This instead?
function loadPlayer(config) {
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
const defaults = {
height: 207,
width: 277
};
defaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
};
It’s best to have defaults like that either at the top of the function or the bottom. Either of those places are easier to find than somewhere in the middle of it.
That comment about settings having changed means that there’s an opportunity to improve the code. What if there was a function that we could give settings to, and it split out the options and playerVars for us? Then we wouldn’t need to be concerned with such issues.
function separateOptions(settings) {
const options = {
playerVars: {}
};
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
Object.entries(settings).forEach(function separate([param, value]) {
if (optionParams.includes(param)) {
options[param] = value;
} else {
options.playerVars[param] = value;
}
});
return options;
}
We can then get the options and playerVars separated, and combine them with the defaults:
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
const options = separateOptions(settings);
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaults, options);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign(
{},
defaults.playerVars,
options.playerVars
);
return playerOptions;
}
That updated code is a lot easier to understand now. https://jsfiddle.net/quabrytc/1/
That issue is fixed by:
Replacing this:
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
player.pauseVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
shufflePlaylist(player);
}
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
player = event.target;
With this:
https://jsfiddle.net/knrb1w09/
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
Which issue?
The first set of code is much better than the second set of code.
This one:
https://jsfiddle.net/quabrytc/1/
When the cover is clicked on the playlist player, the video should be in the off state.
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
player.pauseVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
shufflePlaylist(player);
}
The single player on the right is in the off state when it is clicked on.
The playlist player on the left is in the on state when it is clicked on when it should be off , looking the same as the right player.
I tried moving stuff around but I wasn’t able to figure it out.
We can stop the video instead of pausing it.
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
player.stopVideo();
}
That’s an option, but I find the other way more beneficial.
The other way, that one being where on every changing event of the player the need to shuffle is checked all over again?
This way
Trying to get Shuffle Playlist to work
I find it useful in certain situations.
For instance, if autoplay is being used, or if it is not being used.
Works good for both instances.
https://jsfiddle.net/knrb1w09/
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}