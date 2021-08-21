Adding Const defaultPlayerVars =

I’ve found out how to recreate it, with the following code from https://jsfiddle.net/dqncvkpb/:

const playerVars = Object.assign({}, playerDefaults.playerVars, settings.playerVars );

The Object.assign parameters started out being given on the same line, so JSLint expects all of the function parameters to be given on the same line.

const playerVars = Object.assign({}, playerDefaults.playerVars, settings.playerVars);

But that causes a different problem of being too long.

Reducing the size of the variable names is one way to deal with that, but then we lose clarity of what’s going on there.

Breaking down the line to multiple statements is another way to deal with things:

const playerVars = Object.assign({}, playerDefaults.playerVars); Object.assign(playerVars, settings.playerVars);

But then it’s less clear what is happening, and why.

We could split it again to help make it more clear what is happening:

const playerVars = {}; Object.assign(playerVars, playerDefaults.playerVars); Object.assign(playerVars, settings.playerVars);

With that, it’s a lot easier to understand what is happening.

But if we’re going to do that then we can just split the original one across multiple lines too:

const playerVars = Object.assign( {}, playerDefaults.playerVars, settings.playerVars );

And that is the final solution that I went with.

The error occurred due to the inconsistent formatting that you changed things to. Fortunately there are other valid ones to pick from.