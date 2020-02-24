Action="" or action="?", how do they really differ?

Hi Umberto,

In cases like this where it’s confusing, it can help to build a little demo which tests the different scenarios.

Here’s a page which demonstrates what happens when you set the “?” as your action .

I’ve put 4 buttons on the page. One button has the action set to "?color=blue" . Another has the action set to "?color=red" , another has it set empty "" , and the last has it set to "?" .

In each case, when you click the button, the PHP code will print out at the top what it saw for the query string.