Access database and use the data in Javascript

JavaScript
,
#1

Hi all,

I have been learning Javascript and am creating a simple game, but now I want to start using data from a database table but after research, I’m confused about how to go about it. To make things easier to understand:

I have a simple game where a random sentence from a song is displayed together with three buttons showing artist’s names. The user then can click one of the buttons to see if they are correct or not.

I can do this in Javascript using variables and arrays but the whole script is ‘self-contained’ (everything is set up in the script).

What I would like to do is pull the information from a table in the database allowing for many, many more songs/artists and use this data in the script, but I don’t know how to get the information from the database and use that information in Javascript.

I know how to retrieve and manipulate the data using PDO and PHP but I don’t know how to do the same with Javascript.

I have read that accessing the database directly using Javascript is a big no-no due to security issues so I’m guessing that I would need to retrieve the information using PHP and then passing the variables over?

How is this done? What is the best method for doing this?

TIA

#2

Yes, because JS runs in the browser, it doesn’t have access to the database running on the server, so you need to use AJAX which is a combination of JS and PHP (or another server-side technology).

#3

Assuming your JS runs in a web page, it’s simply not possible; anything running in the browser has only access to your server via public web interfaces. So you basically have to options: either you dump the entire data into the page when rendering it, or provide a dedicated endpoint which your JS can then access with AJAX.

Variant 1 would look something like this:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <title>My Game</title>
</head>
<body>
  ...
  <script>
    window.GAME_DATA=<?php echo json_encode($myData); ?>;
    // You can now use window.GAME_DATA
  </script>
</body>
</html>

Or with variant 2 you’d have a separate PHP script, say data.php:

<?php

// Query database, then just
echo json_encode($myData);

And on your page, you’d then request the data like so:

var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest()

xhr.onload = function () {
  var data = JSON.parse(this.responseText)

  // You can now use the data
  console.log(data)
}

xhr.open('GET', 'data.php')
xhr.send()
2 Likes
#4

Also note that Microsoft warns that Office products including Access are not designed for use in a server and there are many potential problems. It might work and when it does not work you might have difficulty understanding why. It is likely safe to do it for learning purposes when you are the only user but be prepared to switch to a different database later. However if you get an error that is difficult to understand it might be due to the use of Access in a server environment.

#5

@m3g4p0p Thank you for the explanation. Variant 2 seems the most logical to me so I’ll give that a go. I’ll read up more on AJAX as I only know bits and pieces about it. But I know which way I’m heading now which is cool. Is this how it’s done on most sites? If so, it seems strange that something that’s used so much isn’t made simpler. Either that or I don’t know enough yet to realise that this is easier (the most likely!).

@SamuelCalifornia I think I confused the issue by using ‘Access database’ in the title. I won’t be using anything Microsoft.

1 Like
#6

Yes I was confused.

#7

It is typical for web pages to process postbacks and update the page from that. For example How to handel postback event in php - PHP - The SitePoint Forums. That is probably the oldest way to do it but if it can satisfy requirements then it could be easier.