A weekly round up of Internet and web-dev news

Jeff_Mott: Jeff_Mott: Though, I don’t think there’s nearly as big of a difference between the three forms of inheritance.

The biggest difference is losing the class identity with prototypal inheritance: all new objects are Object, not Array, Number, String, for example. Is classical bad? I, for one, think is bad only when the inheritance levels are too many. Otherwise, knowing where the stuff comes from, that’s something I rather prefer.

As a “good” bad example, take Go types byte, string and rune. Imagine JS having three Array types, while also having to parse among them. Also, slices vs. arrays. For me, this is the perfect example of overthinking the classification an abusing the type safety. And this is where I can see Crockford having a good point: keep your types and hierarchies as simple as possible.

Jeff_Mott: Jeff_Mott: But in his parasitic inheritance example, he still sets up a parent-child relationship.

He kinda embraces classical, but he says is only needed in a primitive form in JS. I say kinda because all the ES6 class implementation is not something he agrees with. Or should I say, not something he agrees with yet!? I’m all for it, even if it’s only syntactic sugar, because we can now have shorter, clearer code (see all the polyfills, which are now moved inside the compiler).