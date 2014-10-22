A weekly round up of Internet and web-dev news

The biggest difference is losing the class identity with prototypal inheritance: all new objects are Object, not Array, Number, String, for example. Is classical bad? I, for one, think is bad only when the inheritance levels are too many. Otherwise, knowing where the stuff comes from, that’s something I rather prefer.
As a “good” bad example, take Go types byte, string and rune. Imagine JS having three Array types, while also having to parse among them. Also, slices vs. arrays. For me, this is the perfect example of overthinking the classification an abusing the type safety. And this is where I can see Crockford having a good point: keep your types and hierarchies as simple as possible.
He kinda embraces classical, but he says is only needed in a primitive form in JS. I say kinda because all the ES6 class implementation is not something he agrees with. Or should I say, not something he agrees with yet!? I’m all for it, even if it’s only syntactic sugar, because we can now have shorter, clearer code (see all the polyfills, which are now moved inside the compiler).
Could I ask exactly what you are using Scala for?
My brother-in-law was a Ruby fanatic and got me hooked on Ruby.
He has of late become a Scala fanatic (abandoning Ruby) and is trying to convert me.
I’ve had a look at it and it seems ok (very performant), but I don’t really have a use case as of yet.
Just a web project in my free time using Play. I’m not using it in anything professional and I’m not sure I would suggest it at my real job, tbh. Maybe in a few years after it matures or maybe if it was more on the bleeding edge side of things. The language is changing rapidly and is usually not backwards compatible. Upgrading Scala or Play is a pretty big headache full of weird little things that seem to only happen to you and nobody else.
It’s a weird language and I’m not sure how much I like it, but it’s kinda growing on me. I freaking love Type Inferance and lazy evaluation though. I haven’t really messed with Akka Actors yet, but I heard they are great too.
I do suggest “Programming in Scala” by Martin Odersky if you’re interested. There was also a free online class (I forget where) that he taught a fee months ago. I missed it unfortunately, but I heard he might do another one. If anything it would be cool to get a cert from the creator of the language.
It’s pretty good. By far the easiest one to get in to. The actual Typesafe website (the company that owns Scala) is built with Play. It is heavily based on ASP.Net MVC and I’m sure it borrowed from Rails as well, but I’m not too familiar with that.