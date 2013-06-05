30 Interesting Web Dev Finds – JUNE 2013 (Part 2/3)

Some cool web development stuff was found last month, here are the finds. Watch out for the last part of our 30 Interesting Web Dev Finds for the month of June on our next post! :)

1. jQuery4u

We are making the world better by Promoting jQuery Worldwide & Helping others learn JavaScript & jQuery.



2. i-Skool

Interactive learning



3. Celluon Magic Cube (Projection Keyboard)

The Celluon Magic Cube uses a red laser diode to project a virtual keyboard onto the surface in front of you. An infrared signal detects your fingers making contact with the virtual keys and relays text entry to any device you have connected



4. HTML5 Piano

Full 88 keys!



5. Stickman Ventures

In the lab, we experiment on techniques before we put them into common use for production projects.



6. AirScreen with Multi-Touch

Delivers your presentation to the large screen over the air. With Multi-Touch interaction completely wireless, your presentation will be more effective and entertaining.



7. Polymer

A new type of library for the web, built on top of Web Components, and designed to leverage the evolving web platform on modern browsers.



8. TODO MVC Revamped

A project which offers the same Todo application implemented using MV* concepts in most of the popular JavaScript MV* frameworks of today.



9. Strut

This project intends to create an extensible, maintainable, and clean editor for authoring ImpressJS presentations.



10. Marionette JS

Make your Backbone applications dance!



