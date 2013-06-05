30 Interesting Web Dev Finds – JUNE 2013 (Part 2/3)
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Some cool web development stuff was found last month, here are the finds. Watch out for the last part of our 30 Interesting Web Dev Finds for the month of June on our next post! :)
1. jQuery4u
We are making the world better by Promoting jQuery Worldwide & Helping others learn JavaScript & jQuery.
2. i-Skool
Interactive learning
3. Celluon Magic Cube (Projection Keyboard)
The Celluon Magic Cube uses a red laser diode to project a virtual keyboard onto the surface in front of you. An infrared signal detects your fingers making contact with the virtual keys and relays text entry to any device you have connected
4. HTML5 Piano
Full 88 keys!
5. Stickman Ventures
In the lab, we experiment on techniques before we put them into common use for production projects.
6. AirScreen with Multi-Touch
Delivers your presentation to the large screen over the air. With Multi-Touch interaction completely wireless, your presentation will be more effective and entertaining.
7. Polymer
A new type of library for the web, built on top of Web Components, and designed to leverage the evolving web platform on modern browsers.
8. TODO MVC Revamped
A project which offers the same Todo application implemented using MV* concepts in most of the popular JavaScript MV* frameworks of today.
9. Strut
This project intends to create an extensible, maintainable, and clean editor for authoring ImpressJS presentations.
10. Marionette JS
Make your Backbone applications dance!
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
