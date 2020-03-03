75 Zsh Commands, Plugins, Aliases and Tools

I spend a lot of my day in the terminal, and my shell of choice is Zsh — a highly customizable Unix shell that packs some very powerful features. As I’m a lazy developerTM, I’m always looking for ways to type less and to automate all the things. Luckily this is something that Zsh lends itself well to.

In this post, I’m going to share with you 75 commands, plugins, aliases and tools that will hopefully save you some keystrokes and make you more productive in your day-to-day work.

If you don’t have Zsh installed on your machine, then check out this post, where I show you how to get up and running.

15 Things Zsh Can Do out of the Box

Zsh shares a lot of handy features with Bash. None of the following are unique to Zsh, but they’re good to know nonetheless. I encourage you to start using the command line to perform operations such as those listed below. It might seem like more work than using a GUI at first, but once you get the hang of things, you’ll never look back.

Entering cd from anywhere on the file system will bring you straight back to your home directory.

from anywhere on the file system will bring you straight back to your home directory. Entering !! will bring up the last command. This is handy if a command fails because it needs admin rights. In this case you can type sudo !! .

will bring up the last command. This is handy if a command fails because it needs admin rights. In this case you can type . You can use && to chain multiple commands. For example, mkdir project && cd project && npm init -y .

to chain multiple commands. For example, . Conditional execution is possible using || . For example, git commit -m "whatever..." || echo "Commit failed" .

. For example, . Using a -p switch with the mkdir command will allow you to create parent directories as needed. Using brace expansion reduces repetition. For example, mkdir -p articles/jim/sitepoint/article{1,2,3} .

switch with the command will allow you to create parent directories as needed. Using brace expansion reduces repetition. For example, . Set environment variables on a per-command basis like so: NODE_DEBUG=myapp node index.js . Or, on a per-session basis like so: export NODE_DEBUG=myapp . You can check it was set by typing echo $<variable-name> .

. Or, on a per-session basis like so: . You can check it was set by typing . Pipe the output of one command into a second command. For example, cat /var/log/kern.log | less to make a long log readable, or history | grep ssh to search for any history entries containing “ssh”.

to make a long log readable, or to search for any history entries containing “ssh”. You can open files in your editor from the terminal. For example, nano ~/.zshrc (nano), subl ~/.zshrc (Sublime Text), code ~/.zshrc (VS Code). If the file doesn’t exist, it will be created when you press Save in the editor.

(nano), (Sublime Text), (VS Code). If the file doesn’t exist, it will be created when you press Save in the editor. Navigation is an important skill to master. Don’t just rely on your arrow keys. For example, Ctrl + a will take you to the beginning of a line.

+ will take you to the beginning of a line. Whereas Ctrl + e will take you to the end.

+ will take you to the end. You can use Ctrl + w to delete one word (backw­ards).

+ to delete one word (backw­ards). Ctrl + u will remove everything from the cursor to the beginning of the line.

+ will remove everything from the cursor to the beginning of the line. Ctrl + k will clear everything from the cursor to the end of the line. These last three can be undone with Ctrl + y .

+ will clear everything from the cursor to the end of the line. These last three can be undone with + . You can copy text with Ctrl + Shift + c . This is much more elegant than right clicking and selecting Copy.

+ + . This is much more elegant than right clicking and selecting Copy. Conversely, you can paste copied text with Ctrl + shift + v .

Try to commit those key combos to memory. You’ll be surprised at how often they come in handy.

15 Custom Aliases to Boost Your Productivity

Aliases are terminal shortcuts for regular commands. You can add them to your ~/.zshrc file, then reload your terminal (using source ~/.zshrc ) for them to take effect.

The syntax for declaring a (simple) alias is as follows:

alias [alias-name]='[command]'

Aliases are great for often-used commands, long commands, or commands with a hard-to-remember syntax. Here are some of the ones I use on a regular basis:

A myip alias, which prints your current public IP address to the terminal: alias myip='curl http://ipecho.net/plain; echo' .

alias, which prints your current public IP address to the terminal: . A distro alias to output information about your Linux distribution: alias distro='cat /etc/*-release' .

alias to output information about your Linux distribution: . A reload alias, as I can never seem to remember how to reload my terminal: alias reload='source ~/.zshrc' .

alias, as I can never seem to remember how to reload my terminal: . An undo-git-reset alias: alias undo-git-reset-head="git reset 'HEAD@{1}'" . This reverts the effects of running git reset HEAD~ .

alias: . This reverts the effects of running . An alias to update package lists: alias sapu='sudo apt-get update' .

. An alias to rerun the previous command with sudo : alias ffs='sudo !!' .

: . Because I’m lazy, I have aliased y to the yarn command: alias y='yarn' . This means I can clone a repo, then just type y to pull in all the dependencies. I learned this one from Scott Tolinski on Syntax.

to the command: . This means I can clone a repo, then just type to pull in all the dependencies. I learned this one from Scott Tolinski on Syntax. Not one of the ones I use, but this alias blows away the node_modules folder and removes the package-lock.json file, before reinstalling a project’s dependencies: alias yolo='rm -rf node_modules/ && rm package-lock.json && yarn install' . As you probably know, yolo stands for You Only Live Once.

folder and removes the file, before reinstalling a project’s dependencies: . As you probably know, yolo stands for You Only Live Once. An alias to open my .zshrc file for editing: alias zshconfig='subl $HOME/.zshrc' .

file for editing: . An alias to update the list of Ruby versions rbenv can install: alias update-available-rubies='cd ~/.rbenv/plugins/ruby-build && git pull'

An alias to kick off a server in your current directory (no npm packages required): alias server='python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000' .

. You can also create an alias to open documentation in your browser: alias npmhelp='firefox https://github.com/robbyrussell/oh-my-zsh/tree/master/plugins/npm' .

. A global alias to pipe a command’s output to less : alias -g L='| less' . You can use it like so: cat production.log L .

: . You can use it like so: . A global alias to pipe a command’s output to grep : alias -g G='| grep' . You can use it like so: history G ssh .

: . You can use it like so: . You can also use functions to create aliases. The following (taken from here) creates an alias that adds, commits, and pushes code to GitHub:

bash

function acp() {

git add .

git commit -m "$1"

git push

}



There are lots of places to find more ideas for aliases online. For example, this Hacker News discussion, or this post on command line productivity with Zsh.

15 Cool Things You Can Do with (Oh My) Zsh

Oh My Zsh is a community-driven framework for managing your Zsh configuration and comes bundled with thousands of helpful functions, helpers, plugins and themes. If you’re going to make the Z shell your daily driver, you should really install Oh My Zsh.

Here are fifteen useful things Oh My Zsh can do for you:

The take command will create a new directory and change into it. take my-project replaces mkdir my-project && cd my-project .

command will create a new directory and change into it. replaces . zsh_stats will give you a list of the top 20 commands and how many times they’ve been run.

will give you a list of the top 20 commands and how many times they’ve been run. Oh My Zsh simplifies navigating your file system. For example, .. is an alias for cd .. .

is an alias for . In the same way, ... moves you up two directories, .... moves you up three, and ..... moves you up four.

moves you up two directories, moves you up three, and moves you up four. You can omit the cd when navigating. Typing / , for example, will take you straight to your filesystem root.

when navigating. Typing , for example, will take you straight to your filesystem root. Partial matching is also supported. For example, typing /h/j/De and pressing TAB , then Return , takes me to /home/jim/Desktop/ .

and pressing , then , takes me to . rd is an alias for rmdir and md is an alias for mkdir -p .

is an alias for and is an alias for . You can type d to list the last used directories from a terminal session.

to list the last used directories from a terminal session. You can then navigate to any of these using cd -n , where n is the directory number.

, where is the directory number. Tab completion is another great feature. For example, typing ls - and pressing TAB will list all of the command’s options, along with a helpful description of what they do. This also works for cap , rake , ssh , and kill .

and pressing will list all of the command’s options, along with a helpful description of what they do. This also works for , , , and . Typing alias lists all of your current aliases.

lists all of your current aliases. With globbing (a Zsh feature), you can list files with a particular extension. For example, ls *.html will list all HTML files in the current directory. To include subdirectories, change to: ls **/*.html .

will list all HTML files in the current directory. To include subdirectories, change to: . Glob qualifiers allow you to select types of files by using flags. For example, ls -l **/*(.x) will find all executable files in the current directory and all sub-directories.

will find all executable files in the current directory and all sub-directories. You can search for files by date modified. For example, ls *(m-7) will list all files modified within the last week.

will list all files modified within the last week. You can search for files by size. For example, ls *(Lm+1) will find all files with a size larger than 1MB.

Using Plugins for Fun and Profit

Oh My Zsh ships with a lot of plugins. You should look through these and invest some time learning those that will help your workflow.

Here are three plugins I regularly use, that provide a ton of handy shortcuts and aliases.

10 Nifty Git Aliases

The git plugin provides many aliases and several useful functions. Why not go through these and attempt to memorize your top ten? Here are the ones I use most often.

g is a handy alias for git . This means you can type things like g clone <whatever> instead of git clone <whatever> . Might only be two keystrokes, but they soon add up. gaa is an alias for git add all . I use this one all the time. gb is an alias for git branch , which will list all of the branches in the current repo and show you which one you’re on. gcb is an alias for git checkout -b , the command that allows you to create a new branch. gcm is an alias for git checkout master . This returns you to the master branch. gdca is an alias for git diff --cached . This allows you to diff any files you’ve staged for commit. gf is an alias for git fetch . gm is an alias for git merge . gp is an alias for git push . To sync a fork of a repo, you could do: gf upstream , gm upstream/master , followed by gp . glog is an alias for git log --oneline --decorate --graph , which will give you a pretty git branch graph.

10 Handy npm Aliases

The npm plugin provides completion as well a bunch of useful aliases.

npmg is an alias for npm install --global , which you can use to install dependencies globally on your system. For example, npmg nodemon .

is an alias for , which you can use to install dependencies globally on your system. For example, . npmS is an alias for npm install --save , which you use to install dependencies and add them to the dependencies section of your package.json . Note that, as of npm 5.0.0, this is the default when running npm i <package> .

is an alias for , which you use to install dependencies and add them to the section of your . Note that, as of npm 5.0.0, this is the default when running . npmD is an alias for npm install --save-dev , which you use to install dependencies and add them to the devDependencies section of your package.json .

is an alias for , which you use to install dependencies and add them to the section of your . npmO is an alias for npm outdated , which will check the registry to see if any (or, specific) installed packages are currently outdated.

is an alias for , which will check the registry to see if any (or, specific) installed packages are currently outdated. npmL is an alias for npm list , which will list installed packages.

is an alias for , which will list installed packages. npmL0 is an alias for npm list --depth=0 , which lists top-level packages. This is especially useful for seeing which modules are installed globally without flooding your terminal with a huge dependency tree: npmL0 -g .

is an alias for , which lists top-level packages. This is especially useful for seeing which modules are installed globally without flooding your terminal with a huge dependency tree: . npmst is an alias for npm run start , an npm script often used to start an application.

is an alias for , an npm script often used to start an application. npmt is an alias for npm run test , which, as you might guess, is used to run your tests.

is an alias for , which, as you might guess, is used to run your tests. npmR is an alias for npm run . On its own, this command will list all of a project’s available npm scripts, along with a description of what they do. Used in conjunction with a script name, it will run that script, For example, npmR build .

is an alias for . On its own, this command will list all of a project’s available npm scripts, along with a description of what they do. Used in conjunction with a script name, it will run that script, For example, . npmI is an alias for npm init . This will ask you a bunch of questions, then create a package.json based on your answers. Use the -y flag to automate the process. For example, npmI -y .

10 Time-saving Rails/Rake Aliases

This plugin adds completion for the Ruby on Rails framework and the Rake program, as well as some aliases for logs and environment variables.

rc is an alias for rails console , which allows you to interact with your Rails app from the CLI.

is an alias for , which allows you to interact with your Rails app from the CLI. rdc is an alias for rake db:create , which (unless RAILS_ENV is set) creates the development and test databases for your app.

is an alias for , which (unless is set) creates the development and test databases for your app. rdd is an alias for rake db:drop , which drops your app’s development and test databases.

is an alias for , which drops your app’s development and test databases. rdm is an alias for rake db:migrate , which will run any pending database migrations.

is an alias for , which will run any pending database migrations. rds is an alias for rake db:seed , which runs the db/seeds.rb file to populate your development database with data.

is an alias for , which runs the file to populate your development database with data. rgen is an alias for rails generate , which will generate boilerplate code. For example: rgen scaffold item name:string description:text .

is an alias for , which will generate boilerplate code. For example: . rgm is an alias for rails generate migration , which will generate a database migration. For example: rgm add_description_to_products description:string .

is an alias for , which will generate a database migration. For example: . rr is an alias for rake routes , which list all of an app’s defined routes.

is an alias for , which list all of an app’s defined routes. rrg is an alias for rake routes | grep , which will allow you to list and filter the defined routes. For example, rrg user .

is an alias for , which will allow you to list and filter the defined routes. For example, . rs is an alias for rails server , which launches the Rails default web server.

Additional Resources

The main job of the plugins listed above is to provide aliases to often-used commands. Please be aware that there are lots more plugins out there that augment your shell with additional functionality.

Here are four of my favorites:

sudo allows you to easily prefix your current or previous commands with sudo by pressing ESC twice.

by pressing twice. autosuggestions suggests commands as you type based on history and completions. If the suggestion is the one you’re looking for, press the → key to accept it. A real time saver!

key to accept it. A real time saver! command-not-found: if a command isn’t recognized in the $PATH , this will use Ubuntu’s command-not-found package to find it or suggest spelling mistakes.

, this will use Ubuntu’s command-not-found package to find it or suggest spelling mistakes. z is a handy plugin that builds a list of your most frequent and recent folders (it calls these “frecent”) and allows you to jump to them with one command.

And don’t forget, if you spend a lot of time in the terminal, it’s worth investing some effort in making it visually appealing. Luckily, Oh My Zsh ships with a whole bunch of themes for you to choose from. My pick of the bunch is Agnoster.

You can find out more about themes in my article 10 Zsh Tips & Tricks: Configuration, Customization & Usage.

Conclusion

So there we have it: 75 Zsh commands, plugins, aliases and tools. I hope you’ve learned a trick or two along the way, and I encourage you to get out of your GUIs and into the terminal. It’s easier than it looks and a great way to boost your productivity.

If I've missed your favorite plugin, or time-saving alias/command, let me know on Twitter.

