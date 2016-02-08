Work less, get more done, and de-stress. Sound good?

What if we told you that you could get way more stuff done and be a total productivity machine…and you don’t have to give up your Netflix account or bathe in unicorn tears every morning to do it? Better yet, what if we told you we’ve already done some of the work for you? We’ve persuaded the pros that have somehow mastered this whole life thing to let us in on their secrets—and for a huge discount, to boot. Get the Ultimate Productivity Hacks bundle for just $39 at SitePoint Shop.

This bundle contains seven courses designed to improve pretty much every area of your life. You’ll learn how to get organized, how to create a personal map to help you reach your goals, how to manage your time better, how to reduce stress, and how to kick that procrastination habit for good…right away, not next year. Plus, learn skills that you’ll use for the rest of your life, like public speaking, speed reading, and meditation.

Adult better. Get the Ultimate Productivity Hacks bundle for $39.