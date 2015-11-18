Win Round The World Trip, Q&A With Tim Ferriss And More worth $4,746!

Best-selling author and self-hack guru Tim Ferriss knows how to plan an amazing trip around the world. He also knows how to keep his luggage under 10 pounds. That’ll come in handy if you win our Tim Ferriss Round-the-World Giveaway—a trip around the world, a Q&A with Tim Ferriss, and even a bunch of our favorite tech gadgets, all worth $4,746.

Entering to win is easy—just go to SitePoint Shop and enter your email address. Want to increase your odds? Share the giveaway with friends and frenemies alike—each time someone enters the giveaway using your referral link, you’ll get extra entries for yourself. Better yet, we’ll have three amazing prizes for three winners. Here’s what you’ll get if you win:

Grand Prize:

– A trip around the world worth $3,000 (Athens? Munich? Bangkok? All of ’em? Go for it!)

– A one-hour Q&A with Tim Ferriss

– A wallet-sized LithiumCard backup battery and phone charger duo

– The ZeroLemon SolarJuice 20000mAh portable battery featuring solar-powered charging

– The Twist World Charging Station, to power your laptop, phone, and tablet while you travel

– A stylish (and carry-on friendly) FYL messenger bag with a built-in charger

– A pocket-sized LTE hotspot for fast Wi-Fi on the go

– A KeySmart 2.0 key organizer

– A tech repair toolkit from iFixit Pro

1st Runner Up Prize:

– The camera-ready DJI Phantom 2 Drone

– A wallet-sized LithiumCard backup battery and phone charger duo

– The ZeroLemon SolarJuice 20000mAh portable battery featuring solar-powered charging

– The Twist World Charging Station, to power your laptop, phone, and tablet while you travel

– A stylish (and carry-on friendly) FYL messenger bag with a built-in charger

– A pocket-sized LTE hotspot for fast Wi-Fi on the go

– A KeySmart 2.0 key organizer

– A tech repair toolkit from iFixit Pro

2nd Runner Up Prize:

– A wallet-sized LithiumCard backup battery and phone charger duo

– The ZeroLemon SolarJuice 20000mAh portable battery featuring solar-powered charging

– The Twist World Charging Station, to power your laptop, phone, and tablet while you travel

– A stylish (and carry-on friendly) FYL messenger bag with a built-in charger

– A pocket-sized LTE hotspot for fast Wi-Fi on the go

– A KeySmart 2.0 key organizer

– A tech repair toolkit from iFixit Pro

What are you waiting for? Head over to SitePoint Shop to enter to win!