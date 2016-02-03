Skip to main content

Win $500 in 20 Seconds – Take Our Browser Survey

By SitePoint Offers

Offers

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Chances are, you’re probably using a browser right now.

Luckily for you, that means you’re qualified to take part in our 2016 Browser Survey.

Every entry goes into the running to win our grand prize.

A cool $500 Amazon gift voucher – wouldn’t that be nice?

300x250

We’re surveying as many tech-lovers as we can to better understand their browsing habits, and we’d love to get you involved.

Go ahead and take the survey now!

Entries close on February 20, 2016.

SitePoint Offers

SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns