We Talked Responsive Web Design with the Experts

Our experts are @SHARKIE and @ajfisher – authors of JumpStart RWD (I'm not going to type Responsive Web Design every time) If you haven't seen it – here is the book: http://www.sitepoint.com/books/responsive1/ https://learnable.com/books/responsive1

Jeff_S Hi all. I’m Jeff. I’m in West Virginia (4 p.m. here). Redesigning two websites now using responsive design, with new tools & techniques seeming to pop up every day.

Now enamored with Twitter’s “Bootsrap” framework, but tomorrow? Maybe something else.

SHARKIE @Jeff_S The huge interest in the movement is leading that dynamic growth. Its really exciting

So it's 9am – let's kick off. Has anyone got a question that they'd like to kick off with?

srpsco I would like to know what is covered in the book when I checked earlier the book had not appeared on sitepoint.com/jumpstart page yet

But I'm sure the guys can give you a brief rundown of the contents

SHARKIE @srpsco The book’s available now!

Leanne Hi all I’m Leanne from Oxford, working as a front end developer. Tried my first responsive site the other day with media queries.

mcynowic… I haven’t had a chance to checkout the book – but I’m wondering if there are any resources (live/updating) in the digital version that deal with popular device dimensions?

srpsco And more specifically if twitter bootstrap and coverage of responsive images and data tables are included

Jeff_S I bought it yesterday. Only had a chance to skim through it, but I like what I see FWIW!

simonJae hi all… I built a responsive resume with the ‘foundation’ framework… plus several others – but these frameworks seem to be jumping about like ‘cats on a hot tin roof’

SHARKIE @Jeff_S Thanks!

ajfisher @jeff_S great!

ralph.m @mcynowicz Chasing device sizes is not necessarily the best way to go.

SHARKIE @mcynowic There’s no capacity in the digital edition for constant updates, but I’m sure sitepoint.com will keep you updated on news

christos Hi, would you recommend the ‘Mobile First’ strategy? If yes, what about the browsers that do not support css3?

jeankap Hi – I’m Jean in New York. I’m a Digital Solutions Architect specializing in eBooks, HTML5 and mobile apps for an offshore publishing production company. I’ve been working with stylesheets since way before CSS3, so RWD is actually not new to me. Just new in syntax…

sjwdavie… What’s the best RWD framework to use?

pete Hi All. Pete here from Hastings UK. Have to do a little bit of everything on websites – so not great at anything :(. Worked with Bootstrap for the first time today. Woah. Maybe ideal for someone like me. (Kids due home any moment so may have to leave at short notice. Apologies if I do.)

MarkDSki @ralph.m Is it safe to assume that device sizes are unofficially standardized? Can we now break down to simply phone, tablet etc?

HAWK @SHARKIE perhaps you can address this : but I’m wondering if there are any resources (live/updating) in the digital version that deal with popular device dimensions?And more specifically if twitter bootstrap and coverage of responsive images and data tables are included

SHARKIE @ralph.m great point Ralph. Using your content as your guide to when breakpoints are required is the most responsive way forward

simonJae my biggest dilema is “pixels/ems/pt” – does anyone have a definitive response?

crissoca how about rems?

b0ss_ Mobile First Strategy or Responsive Web Design? Why ???

Lorraine Rems yes

SHARKIE Responsive images has a whole chapter, and Bootstrap is there as well.

mcynowic… @ralph.m it’s important at my company because we rely heavily on Google Ads – I need to conditionally load different ad size based on sniffing the device width

SHARKIE Nothing specific about tables in the first edition

SpaceBee… @simonJae – it what context?

HelloCar… @simonJae I’ve seen and read about ems and percentages

simonJae @crissoca – what exactly is a REM?

jeankap @simonJae – pixels and points aren’t gonna get you anywhere in the world of responsive design that is relative to the device in front of the user… EMs, %, and REMs are gonna be the way to go.

ralph.m @MarkDSki As SHARKIE said, it’s better to look at the logical breakpoints for your content. There are many different screen sizes, with no ‘one size fits all’ as far as I know.

Saw some post here about frameworks. When it comes to grids there are allmost too many to count. The one I’ve recently found and really really like is unsemantic.com . Anyone else using it allready?

SHARKIE @simonJae REM is a relative EM

joshbyer… responsive design and mobile first complement each other and are not mutually exclusive

jeankap REM = root em – where you set a specific size on the root, and then refer to REMs so that everything is relative to what you set for the root – less math.

mikko and everybody is setting root (body) to 10px I guess.. AS YOU SHOULD ;)

simonJae @SpaceBee – with large ‘.net’ sites I have found myself calculating some of these “ems” like 3 times… !!!

ralph.m @mcynowicz That sounds like a tall order. Device sniffing is a lot of work. Needs constant monitoring and updating. Not worth it IMHO. I would explore the possibilities of making those ads more fluid.

SHARKIE @joshbyers Great point Josh

joshbyer… RD can be used progressively (see the 320 and up framework) which falls in with a mobile first philosophy

simonJae @jeankap – yeah – that makes sense – thanks

jeankap no one should be setting root to 10px… That’s WAY too small. Usability studies say 16 px at least. more for those of us in the world who are blind as bats.

MarkDSki @ralph.m So you’re saying to start applying responsive design techniques once the content/site design requires it? Regardless of device dimensions? I could see this as a good way of designing.

crissoca do you guys have any experience working with already made sites by a third party to make it responsive?

mcynowic… @ralph.m Does Google provide fluid ad sizes? I was under the impression that they were static width & height by pixels

SHARKIE @mcynowicz You could use your advertisement units as the content which drives your breakpoints

ajfisher @b0ss_ Mobile First is really an approach to RWD. It comes from the view that it’s **generally** easier to start from the smallest screen sizes and work your way up to larger ones, enhancing your design as you do to take advantage of more space

Mary I have been working in old technologies … ASP and Javascript, etc. I am getting ready to retire form my day job (yes, I’m old!) Is this somehting I can easilty pick up?

mikko yeah sure it is too small. but it’s easier to calculate rems. you should set your texts to a bigger font ofc

crissoca I have recently worked in some sites like this and it kinda becomes a nightmare

ralph.m @Mikko 10px is pretty small. Too small for me. Try to avoid font’s in px.

httpster The guys over at Filiment Group wrote a nice article on leaving the default font size alone, http://filamentgroup.com/lab/how_we_learned_to_leave_body_font_size_alone/

simonJae @crissoca – yeah. This was my task a couple of months ago – .net also

Lorraine @crissoca I have used Genesis responsive themes for WordPress

ralph.m @MarkDSki Yes, that’s a better approach, I’d say.

imagesti… How does one start with responsive design?

If anyone has any good resources then make sure you drop them in here – I'll list them at the start of the transcript

jeankap I have a responsive WP theme from themeforest.

SHARKIE @Mary I hope with the book you’ll be up and running in a weekend. And then you’re on your way

thebrass… Mobile first approach is a good one because it forces you to prioritize the site hierarchy. That’s prioritization is always important but because of the small screen starting point, it demands it.

ralph.m @mcynowicz I’m afraid I don’t know. Something to investigate, though.

mikko it used to be said that you should set body to 76% of whatever and tehen calculate from that. problem is, if I have set my browser font to something else than the standard 16pt then everything is more or less crapped

Good starting question @imagestic – how does one get started?

b0ss_ ajfisher: 1) someone typed here they complement each other. True? (2) The way you explained is exactly the opposite as gracefull degradation, right ?

MarkDSki @crissoca I have always felt that to add responsive design technology to a website often requires a very thorough redesign. Not just of template, but often a rethink of content too

simonJae @imagestic – start with a google on “responsive frameworks”

mikko that’s what I mean with setting “root” to 10px. then it is easy to calculate from that, if you use rems !

Jeff_S @Mary: I’m convinced this is the way forward. If you’re doing web design, learning this will be worth every bit as much as learning HTML and CSS in my opinion.

Lorraine I have been having the same issue to my graphic designer, how to get started – I have been providing a layout but laying of graphics which I dont like. @imagestic

SHARKIE @mikko The proportions should be the same if you do EVERYTHING in relative units. So your design should be coherent even if the scale wasn’t what you’d originally thought of

thebrass… I have found that Bootstrap is very easy to start with. Also Foundation by Zurb is really good too, but you almost get too much with that framework. You have to take time to thin out the code you don’t need.

Maybe you could address the question of how to get started with RWD?

MarkDSki @thebrassman Agreed. Much easier to build from the smaller device up. At the same time, I think that when designing now to incorporate responsive design techniques, it is important to consider and picture how the site will look across all dimensions in the early stages of design

simonJae @mikko – why not “@media” queries?

crissoca @markDSki yeah I feel like it’s not only a matter of the developer but a whole team work

mikko @ShARKIE well yeah they should be, but u know :)

if you set 10px (or whatever) it’s like resetting the size no?

ralph.m @imagestic Perhaps a good place to start with responsive design is to change your fixed width layout to a $ width. Watch how the layout reflows as you narrow and widen the browser window. (Technically, responsive design has been around a long time.) Now there are more sophisticated tools for responsive styling, thanks to things like @media. (Of course, another way to get started is to get the book. :D )

joshbyer… @b0ss_ your’re right – thinking mobile first is the opposite of graceful degradation. You start with the mobile device and then progressively enhance with the options that a bigger screen afford you

thebrass… @MarkDSki Totally agree. In fact that’s one of the challenges of working with clients is the, “what will it look like?” question. There are two levels of education going on here…our own understanding of the technique and the clients’ understanding.

imagesti… @ralph.m I see, thank you very much

SHARKIE @mikko If you’re design is fluid – if the dimensions you use all come from the browser, and there are no fixed widths – then even going down to 10px font size should mean your design will respond

anir99 Is writing Responsive CSS the normal way really too hard to be using a framework/ bootstrap instead ? I don’t think its really hard or anything to start with …. ( yes I have not jumped on to the framework/bootstrap bandwagon yet )

christos is it safe to use rems? do browsers support them?

mcynowic… @ralph.m I ended up using this technique to swap Google Ad Slot IDs based on widths

ralph.m @imagestic Oops, I meant to type “change your fixed width layout to a % width”.

ajfisher @imagestic easiest way to get started is to use one of the frameworks and see how it makes things responsive. Responsive version of Bootstrap or Foundation for example. That will give you a sandbox to play with where you can observe things going on and see how they work. If you want something a bit more barebones then the responsive layout for HTML 5 Boilerplate is a good learning tool also

SHARKIE @joshbyers Think of it as enhancement, rather than degredation

crissoca @christos as far as I can tell it needs a fallback size

Lorraine I built my website in rems a few weeks ago, no issues,

SHARKIE REM support is great http://caniuse.com/rem

SpaceBee… IE 9 & IE 10 do not support rem units when used in the “font” shorthand property.

imagesti… @ajfisher Nice! Is Dreamweaver a nice tool for Responsive Design? If not then what is?

simonJae again… why does everyone use EMS – it is an archaic measure. Why not POINTS?

blanchrt h, @ralph.m, , I thought $ meant “flexible” or “adaptive”. We could introduce the term here ;)))

ralph.m Nice link @mcynowicz :-) (I thought there must be something like that.)

thebrass… I just completed this client site using Foundation as the framework. http://www.neheart.com

SpaceBee… @simonJae PTs are a print unit

jeankap Responsive web design is tool agnostic. It’s all about the target apps/browsers/devices you test on.

molona @images any too is good for RWD or any kind of design… if you know how to use it

SHARKIE Thanks @spaceBeers!

ajfisher @imagestic well I use Vim ;) but the reality is you’ll need to test it in your browser and on target devices so editors shouldn’t make a big difference

srpsco what is the current best practice for images that also addresses retina displays

anir99 @jeankap that is so true

ralph.m @blanchrt Sounds like it would cost too many $$$ :p

thebrass… @srpsco Good question. Anyone?

simonJae @SpaceBeers – 8 ‘points’ make up an EM – though POINTS are closer to pixels – both are a print term

molona @imagestic… the problem with Dreamweaver (or any other WYGIWYS) is that if you trust the automated code it crates, your site will be … rubbish… speaking of code, obviously

anir99 You do not have to use a bootstrap framework of any kind to make a Responsive Design … its really just straight forward CSS

thebrass… Anyone have any examples of sites they’ve built using responsive techniques?

anir99 I mean its not neccessary to use a framework for RWD

mcynowic… so instead of ems/px/pts would you set a base pixel size and work with percentages for font-size?

molona @imagestic but if you know your code well, then it may speed your productivity

jeankap @ralph.m – cost is dependent on your business requirements and your content strategy. You don’t have to pay for everything up front, but you do have to expect a reasonable amount of cost for the amount of effort required to meet your business requirements and satisfy your content strategy. In short… try to deflect the expense conversation until after you know what it is you need to do.

simonJae @thebrassman – artatwork.com.au/resume

SHARKIE @srpsco You’ll need to be looking at adding the srcset parameter to your images and watching as browser support grows. I’m looking forward to it becoming more popular

mcynowic… http://www.jobhub.com (just went live today, first responsive project, please be kind :-) )

simonJae @mcynowicz – yes. that would be a preference…

jeankap 100% is approximately 16 px in most browsers where you haven’t mucked with the user agent settings. Start with 100% and scale up and down from there.

thebrass… @simonJae Very nice!

ralph.m @jeankap Apologies, it was just a poor attempt at a joke. But good point anyway. :-)

SHARKIE @mcynowicz Thanks for sharing I’ll take a look later. What was the best part of the development experience?

ajfisher @srpsco srcset is your friend here. Though support is a little light just yet but will get better.

b0ss_ so in order for my site to be responsive, it should use EM instead of PX ?

simonJae … even a POINT base size

pete @mcynowicz – let me have a valid zip…. :)

HelloCar… @thebrassman finalizing this one. Soft presentation right now. http://www.nonanetwork.com this used the bootstrap framework

thebrass… @mcynowicz Nice Job! Looks good!

mcynowic… valid US zip: 90210

SpaceBee… We’re redoing one of the biggest travel brands in the world using Bootstrap at the moment

molona @b0ss you definately have to go fluid… and that means EM or % instead of px

simonJae @thebrassman – used the “Foundation” framework – very nice!

SHARKIE @b0ss_ Relative versus fixed, not necessarily EMs

HelloCar… @b0ss_ that’s a start and you have to use percentages for your width also for the site to shrink

Tunbosun While designing responsive websites is it recommended to use either Bootstrap or Zurb foundation

pete Whats the best way to test my RWD? Can I rely on web based emulators?

thebrass… @helloCarlosR – I like how you’ve resized the header text for smaller screen sizes. Nice work!

molona @b0ss you could also test and have fun with the new measure units (such as rems)

simonJae now using a framework called “gantry” (through Joomla)

SpaceBee… How far (realistically) do you take device testing?

HelloCar… @thebrassman thank you

mcynowic… @SHARKIE I liked working with a fluid/mobile layout. I haven’t had the opportunity to work in that environment much. Lots of devices sitting on my desk :-)

jeankap So… this may sound old school, but what about not using a framework and actually starting from scratch? What are the benefits of not including a whole bunch of stuff you might never use anyway?

SHARKIE @Tunbosun both Bootstrap or Foundation are a great place to start. Bootstrap might have you seeing results slightly faster

joshbyer… @srpsco depends on the type of image and the context in which you’re using it. For icons you can use an icon font, css3 multiple backgrounds combined with media queries is a good option and then for content images there are several scripts available though this is still in the wild wild west stage in my opinion (not sure if there is a “best practice” yet)

ajfisher @pete good question – you can use emulators to start with but nothing beats testing on actual devices. Not least because with mobile devices you’ll need to see if your touch targets are big enough to actually hit with a finger….

anir99 @jeankap just what I am talking about

ralph.m I enjoyed this blog post about ems in responsive design: http://blog.cloudfour.com/the-ems-have-it-proportional-media-queries-ftw/ Worth reading.

Leanne @pete firefox has some testing tools under the web developer tools add on. Which shows what you’re site will look like in different devices etc. It seems pretty good.

Jeff_S @jeankap: Good question!

molona @jeankap in my opinion, that depends on the project and your schedule

SpaceBee… @jeankap – David Bushell wrote a good piece on this recently – http://dbushell.com/2013/03/19/on-responsive-layout-and-grids/

christos I don’t think responsive frameworks are the way to go for beginners. If you don’t get your hands dirty, you will not learn. Besides, they take out all the fun.

SHARKIE @mcynowicz Seeing your design just WORK in different devices is always a great buzz

On the subject of device testing, we're launching a product that crowdsources front end testing on a number of devices. You can sign up for beta here eyeball.sitepoint.com

mcynowic… I relied very heavily on The Responsinator for initial testing: http://responsinator.com/?url=http://www.jobhub.com&scroll=ext

TonnnnUK Are we in the beginnings of responsive web design, and how long will it take business owners to be willing to pay to have their fancy websites revamped? (I know this is more marketing/business rather than technical)

pete @jeankap. good question. this helped me a little. http://tinyurl.com/ar8axu6

thebrass… @jeankap I think starting from scratch is the best way to learn the responsive approach. Depending on the scale of the project, it may take longer but you’ll get a lot out of it. The benefit of a framework is that it’s awesome for rapid prototyping.

SpaceBee… @HAWK – Thanks. I used to go to the local phone shop and test my sites in there.

molona @jeankap if a framework is well design and speed the process then there’s nothing wrong using it… still, if you have to personalize almost every single bit… you can start from scratch and make it work the way you just want it to work

jeankap Just thinking… In an ideal world, where the powers that be have been convinced to let you do it right instead of just get it done… No framework could mean cleaner code. I come from the days of SGML and XML. I like clean and valid code…

anir99 I might be the odd one out over here maybe, but personally I find bootstraps and frameworks irritating …. nothing wrong in writing code the straight forward way

Tunbosun @SHARKIE thanks if i want to add some margins to a content while using bootstrap the layout gets scattered

SHARKIE @jeankap Frameworks and boilerplates get you great results quickly, but for long term success I always prefer to roll a custom solution. It’s lean and fast!

molona @tonnnnUK how good are you at selling? how much is the business worth? how much money can they do if the design is revamped?

jeankap I’ve gone to the local warehouse club to do testing on the 7 inch tablets. Take screenshots and send ’em to myself. Or just take pictures with my phone…

PaulOB @anir99 I feel the same. I’d rather write my own code.

simonJae @jeankap – how do you mix IE compliance with RWD?

SHARKIE @tunbosun Try adding margins to elements inside the grid, rather than to the elements that structure the grid

molona @tonnnnUK if you can estimate how much more the business will earn with the new design, that will help you to set the price right

jeankap I’m all in favor of up and running fast – that’s why I bought a WP theme instead of rolling my own. I just don’t have that kind of time… But for a customer project? I’d try to do it right.

mcynowic… @TonnnnUK my company is very old school when it comes to designing/re-designing a web project. I couldn’t convince anyone here to ‘approve’ RWD. There’s a learning curve for the designers and no one in marketing really followed my arguments for business value

ralph.m @TonnnnUK Businesses might wait until their site needs a revamp anyway. And then they’ll have to decide if a design that reflows for various devices is really the way to go.

imagesti… which CSS editor do you recommend?

ralph.m @anir99 You are not alone. :-)

Jeff_S TonnnnUK: Sharkie and Andrew’s first chapter, I think, covers some of the essentials we need to understand before conveying the importance of this to managers and business owners. This is not about mobile anymore. This is about universal design that is device agnostic. And it works. And it’s cool.

SHARKIE @imagestic I use CSSEdit, or simply Textmate

mcynowic… I got lucky in that this particular project passed under-the-radar and they let me design it on-the-fly while I coded

simonJae @mcynowicz – good reason to go “mobile first”

mcynowic… they didn’t know ahead of time that it was going to be responsive

jeankap @simonJae IE compliance? I plug my ears and say “la la la la I can’t hear you”… and then I go look for a shim, a workaround, or a hack. But only if I can’t convince the client to just move on to a browser that will support their requirements without hacking.

ajfisher @tonnnnUK the other thing to consider there as well is that a well implemented piece of RWD will probably last longer now than a “traditionally” built site so your overall cost goes down

molona @imagestic for me, Notepad++… because I know how to do macros there and I absolutely love the Zend coding extension

TonnnnUK @molona I guess it is a sales pitch…..I think the majority of biz owners will be ignorant of it for a fair while….how long did it take for them to realise they needed a normal website?

simonJae @imagestic – I am in the same boat as SHARKIE

jeankap I asked a CSS WG member about editors recently. He said most of them work in their favorite ascii editor. With the exception of Daniel Glauzman (BlueGriffon developer).

simonJae all hand coding and Firebug etc

mhenders… What are some of people favorite solutions for off canvas navigation on mobile?

anir99 @simonJae there are CSS3 Media query polyfills for IE compliance, check this out:

http://chrisjacob.github.com/Respond/#RESET

https://github.com/scottjehl/Respond

MarkDSki @jeankap Same here, I bought a WP theme for use on a personal project. Saved me hours upon hours for minimal cost. It’s been much easier to take an existing theme and make basic modifications than to build from scratch, or even on a framework. That said, this approach is definitely very dependant on the project.

molona @tonnnnUK that’s why you need to figure out the results of the competitior your client wants to beat (they will have to tell you who is their competitor, in their eyes) and how the website can help them to reach those figures… they don’t understnad design or the need of a website… but they do understand the value of money… that’s international language

SHARKIE @simonJae IE doesn’t play a huge role in a lot of places that you’re design will appear. That means that you’re only gong to need to make sure one of your breakpoints works, in general. And you can always give them a little conditional support

jeankap I’ve been testing Espresso, Style Master, and TopStyle 5 (PC). TopStyle was my favorite back in 2000. The newest version is all tricked out for CSS3 and HTML5… And then I just do stuff in Sublime Text 2 because it’s quick and dirty.

Lorraine @imagestic css is better without an editor imho

christos If you go ‘Mobile First’, what do you do about the browsers that do not support media queries?

mhenders… @christos The lack of media query support is the first media query, then use min-width to build up.

molona @lorraine care to explain that? Not sure that I understand what you mean

TonnnnUK @molona spot on! money talks.

mcynowic… a big sell for the Business/Marketing aspect is the opposition to device-specific URLs and redirects – a single URL without a device-sniffer redirect is better for SEO rankings while maintaining the integrity of the user-experience on any device

SHARKIE @christos If you’re first target are mobile devices they’ll all support Media Queries

simonJae @anir99 – thanks Anir. there are also several other JQuery modules – see here (somewhere) – http://www.unheap.com/

srpsco any recommendation for calculators

ajfisher @christos media query support is pretty good these days ( http://caniuse.com/#feat=css-mediaqueries ) and excellent on mobile but if you need to look after browsers that don’t support it then that’s your fallback test

jeankap px2em is an iOS app that is supposed to take the pain out of the math conversion…

SHARKIE @srpsco Grid calculators? Have you had a look at https://gridsetapp.com/

mcynowic… can someone post a URL example to a Responsive site they’ve built using Bootstrap?

jeankap Isn’t the Bootstrap site responsive in itself?

simonJae I feel a lot of the heavy lifting should be put on the server – as in device detection

b0ss_ Isn’t the Bootstrap site responsive in itself? [2]

MarkDSki @mcynowicz Interesting point, can you provide a bit more detail on how a device-sniffer redirect can be a negative in SEO? Do search engines actively look for these redirects and adjust your positioning accordingly? Does this affect search results across different devices? I currently run a website (non-responsive) that redirects to a /mobile URL based on device.

SHARKIE @mcynowicz have you had a look at http://builtwithbootstrap.com/?

jeankap @simonJae Really? That’s more to the progressive enhancement side of things, then, isn’t it? But what about the UA’s that “lie” about what they are and what they can do?

mcynowic… @jeankap @b0ss_ I was under the impression that it was a framework – I was interested in design customizability

mhenders… @mcynowicz Take a look at http://builtwithbootstrap.com/

ralph.m @simonJae Device detection requires a lot from you, too—or from someone, at least, as new devices have to be added all the time, and not all devices are easy to detect.

ajfisher @simonJae a combo of client side and server side detection will usually yield the best results. Clients still have more capacity for feature detection than the server does which can really only interpret the request and make decisions from there.

joshbyer… @MarkDSki it can be a negative for SEO based on the fact that it slows the site down. Since site speed is a factor for SEO every redirect and request has an impact

christos @ajfisher that’s what confuses me. My fallback is wide sized ie8 or ie7 window?

simonJae @ralph.m – agreed. though its time the server worked for us… don’t you agree?

mcynowic… @MarkDSki if you are redirecting your visitors to an alternate URL, then you are registering activity at a secondary URL, no?

SpaceBee… Not a technical question – Thoughts on showing / hiding content on different sized devices?

simonJae @SpaceBeers – absolutely (hiding)

MarkDSki @joshbyers Fair point.

SHARKIE @spaceBeers That’s where Media Queries excel

joshbyer… @MarkDSki also Google prefers responsive design ala one url which doesn’t necessarily hurt you but who’s to say they don’t promote sites with RD more as part of the algorithm somewhere?

ajfisher @christos as Sharkie mentioned, having a catch all if you’re targeting mobile first should be enough for those that don’t support it. You’re really just ensuring that you have a reasonable default.

ralph.m @simonJae Personally, I’m not too keen to overwork the server too much. Responsive design is more about CSS and perhaps JS, which it browser territory. But there are many factors here … and server stuff is not my thing.

anir99 @spaceBeers I think you could just use the display: none; css rule for that

christos @ajfisher ok, thanks. I think I’m getting it now

anir99 together with the CSS Media query

SpaceBee… FYI I know how to do it – Should you be hiding your content from your users just because they’re visiting from a phone?

pete so if Ie8 doesn’t support media queries ( http://caniuse.com/#feat=css-mediaqueries) do all RWD either use polyfill or settle for a narrow site on that browser?

SHARKIE @ralph.m More and more we’ll see Responsive Content becoming a factor too. Especially for Mobile First design. Using the server can be a great tool here

mcynowic… overall I would say it was much less work hours spent building a single responsive layout with a single testing URL than to build one layout, and then another separately for Mobile devices

simonJae I am surprised nobody is pushing for a “device switch” at the server

SpaceBee… Specially as their is no “view full site” available. Your essentially cutting your content off to a certain % of your audience

blanchrt @anir99 But ALL users will have to wait till all that hidden content is downloaded anyway

SpaceBee… “you’re” of course.

Jeff_S @SpaceBeers: Content has to be purpose-driven, has to be prioritized with purpose in mind. Some images are only decorative, and losing the doesn’t hurt. Lose what hinders, keep what your users came for. That’s my rule of thumb, anyway. :)

molona @spaceBeers if it is on his and your best interest, definately, you should be hiding content… such as pictures that only serve to delay the delivery of the page

MarkDSki @mcynowicz True, visitors are registered as landing at the abcd.com/mobile page. Don’t get me wrong, the plan is to move to a responsive design on the next redesign, however its interesting to hear some opinions/discussion on how a separate mobile version of a website negatively affects SEO.

SHARKIE @simonJae we’ll server the server playing a bigger role as Content First design becomes more typical

joshbyer… @SpaceBee if you’re hiding content it tells me you haven’t thought through your architecture enough – a mobile first philosophy solves this pretty well

ajfisher @simonJae you can also consider routing different templates out of your view that you send to the user based on the broad decisions about their capability (eg UA checking or session variables etc). Then you can tweak the presentation using more standard RWD techniques to deal with the nuance (eg res differences across iPhones). We actually talk about this in the book

anir99 @blanchrt I think that would be the case with visibility: hidden; and not with the display: none; rule

simonJae @SpaceBeers – but thats a good thing… !! is it not?

TonnnnUK ” Lose what hinders, keep what your users came for.” That’s a great mantra

ralph.m @SpaceBeers If you mean setting content to display: none, I’m not keen on that … unless maybe for an alternative menu or something small like that. I don’t like the thought of mobile users downloading content they can’t see. If you find that there is a lot on the desktop version of the site that you don’t want to appear on mobile, it’s a good time to ask if that content should even be on the desktop version at all. (I like the way mobile design is making us ask these questions. Many websites are full of unnecessary and distracting content, IMHO.)

jeankap They are and they aren’t… One of the things that came out recently is a debate over the @supports conditional that just got added to CSS3. Some people are in favor, others, not so much. They think it’s vague, and should be more specific. They also worry it could lead us down the path to places we’ve already been – like browser extensions.

molona @spaceBeers understanding each device and how to interact with it is a must for a good design… and not losing the % of users that you spoke about before

imagesti… Given that the majority use other browsers, when we design a site, should we have in mind IE too, or not?

What’s your opinion?

joshbyer… @molona hiding pictures doesn’t mean the device doesn’t request them and download them – it just doesn’t display them

mcynowic… +1 @ralph.m

jeankap Yeah. WE have to keep IE in mind. Especially in the corporate and government world. There’s just no getting out of it. Especially in locked down desktop environments. Yep. They still exist.

simonJae @ajfisher – is that true. Its where we should all be going. Thanks

molona @imagestic since it is still a major browser, you should take it into account, of course… but the browsers that are more important depends on your business and website…if you have some statistics, even better

ajfisher IE is still an important browser but try and implement a “current minus one” policy. That should give you sufficient coverage. Also go back to your data. I did some work for a retailer and we showed that IE users just simply didn’t buy as much stuff as “the rest” to a significant level. That pretty much contextualised where they should be spending their development budget

blanchrt anir99 It doesn´t take space (as with visibility: hidden), but it IS downloaded. Disable CSS and you´ll see everything

schnell How does a mobile only site detract from SEO? If you do not allow spiders on it. Then your main site is indexed and mobile users are taken to the redirected mobile url. Yes/No?

mcynowic… if you are building a responsive site though, your IE8 (or lower) browser will miss your media queries entirely. If you are building your CSS media queries in a shrinking format (desktop first?) won’t your site just be ‘fine’ in IE8? It’s not being loaded on mobile devices

jeankap Statistics for IE are scary. There are still so many users out there using XP that we cannot get out of supporting IE 8. MS is pushing IE 10 to Win 7 this week, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone will let the push happen.

molona @joshbyers true if you only use CSS with a display:none… but that would mean that the picture was there in the first place… so why don’t we do it the other way around? We add the picture when necessary using either background properties (of course, you should not limit yourself to background properties…) @joshbyers or any other property that will help us with that particular content

simonJae @ajfisher – interesting fact (IE buyers) – were they high end products???

Force_Fl… @mcynowicz There are some schools of thought where IE6-8 should load the mobile-only version of the site. However, I tend to include IE conditionals so the desktop version of a site is visible

mhenders… @HAWK What are some of the best ways to do off canvas navigation?

srpsco couldn’t you do a conditional comment for ie8 when doing small -> up

schnell @ajfisher – yes very interesting regarding IE buyers. I should dig into some client’s stats

ajfisher @simonJae not really – it was a fashion retailer.

SpaceBee… @molona, @joshbyers – We’re looking at loading content in aysncronously on desktops, so for tabs, modal windows etc, where they’ve got the most power. Mobiles (with terrible connections) would have the content on seperate pages. Should keep the site nice and snappy.

joshbyer… @schnell I wrote about this recently – One site helps with backlinks, bounce rate and load time. http://www.copyblogger.com/mobile-responsive-design-benefits/

What are some of the best ways to do off canvas navigation? (for @mhenderson)

Jeff_S I know that Craig and Andrew mention progressive enhancement in the book. Quick summary statement of its ongoing importance and relevance in combination with RWD?

ajfisher @schnell data is definitely the way to address a lot of those concerns, especially with clients. Look at the way people behave as well not just the proportions as well.

joshbyer… @molona yep – I agree. Background properties with media queries are a good option.

SHARKIE @schnell At the very least, having multiple domains in the search space means that all your traffic isn’t going to a single domain and that can have it look as though you’re getting less traffic. SEO is still a great challenge, but I’m sure the engines will respond to the new approaches of content serving, just as we are :)

For anyone that wants to preview the book, there are sample chapters available here https://learnable.com/books/responsive1/online

molona @spaceBeers I agree with you… maybe I didn’t express myself as well as I should

mcynowic… I read some research that suggested that most folks using legacy IE browsers (6-8) were doing so from their workplaces where the business was managing their hardware and operating systems upgrades – that even the ‘users’ were stuck in legacy browsing that they didn’t want to use. Also could be why people might not make purchases in IE (if they are at work they shouldn’t be shopping)

ajfisher @Jeff_S I still come down on the side that it’s a good thing. Deliver a nice solid baseline and use feature detection to enhance the experience for those who can get it.

SpaceBee… @molona – I read my question again and realised it sounded like I was asking “how” to hide things. Glad that got cleared up.

Force_Fl… @mcynowicz the reasons vary for workplaces, but when it comes to home users, some just don’t know the difference (or can’t upgrade IE if they are running XP)

ajfisher @mcynowicz yeah there’s still and element of that. Though you’d be surprised at the stats of people shopping during work hours off mobile devices – probably as a result of that I reckon…

molona @spaceBeers no probs… typing so fast and following everythng that goes around is not easy… it is hard to say what you really want to say :D at least for me, it is hard to express it clearly enough ;-)

jeankap A book apart has an entire book about Mobile First. That one definitely makes the argument for mobile first.

SHARKIE @mhenderson I’d be looking at Luke Wroblewski Off Canvas work – a quick Google will point you in the right direction

joshbyer… @pete check out http://designshack.net/articles/css/mobilefirst and yes check out Luke W. book mobile first

jeankap @SHARKIE I see we have a common line of thinking… ;)

b0ss_ so WML is dead ?

molona @to the experts… what is your best project (or the one that you enjoyed the most)?

joshbyer… Luke W. also has his mobile first presentation available on Vimeo http://vimeo.com/38187066

srpsco Luke W also has a video available on safaribooksonline

SHARKIE @jeankap That’s another benefit of RWD. There’s a lot of designers and developers working together on common ideas to drive the technology forward

ajfisher @b0ss_ don’t get me started. My first mobile job was building a gig guide in WML in 2000… painful doesn’t even describe it. Let’s keep that sucker buried

b0ss_ ajfisher: lol so I think mobile first suffices.

Jeff_S Accessibility is one of my primary concerns, as I work for a gov’t agency that serves people with disabilities. The usability improvements brought by RWD will be huge, I think, and will improve accessibilty for all of us on all platforms. (Not a question, but this is one of my passions so I had to say it.)

ajfisher @molona I’m eagerly awaiting the launch of my next one which is just going through UAT at the moment. It’s for a retailer here in Australia (there’s a screen shot in the book as we thought it would have launched by now) that uses the same core for mobile, tablet and desktop but presents tuned experiences for each based on behavioural research we did on their usage. Will be very happy when it launches

srpsco @Jeff_S ditto I work with college disability offices and accessibility improvements are a big win with RWD

Keep your eye out for more of these sessions next month

