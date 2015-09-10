Watch: Using className to Add Style
By Michael Chan
JavaScript
Today is the epic conclusion of our Building a Stopwatch mini-series. We’ll use
className to add nice clean styles to our component. As a bonus, we’ll remove duplication by creating a new
Button component and using a special JSX feature called
Spread Attributes. Enough jabber, let’s get styling!
This is the fourth and final video in the Building a Stopwatch in React series.
Michael is obsessed with teaching. He designs at Planning Center Online, organizes Full Stack Talks in San Diego, and teaches React.js at SitePoint. He thinks his wife and two ridiculous kids are super great. Also ramen.
