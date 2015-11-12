Watch: RSpec — The Set Up
Ruby
Automated testing is really widespread these days and of course Ruby has its own set of tools. One of these is RSpec, an insanely popular tool for automated testing. The good thing about it is we can test nearly every aspect of the app with ease. If you don’t set up automated testing, you’ll end up having to manually re-test all the features of your app every time you refactor the code or add something new. For large apps this becomes really tedious!
In this screencast series we are going to have a look at using RSpec and supporting libraries like Capybara and FactoryGirl with Rails. You’ll even get to write your first spec!
Ilya Bodrov is personal IT teacher, a senior engineer working at Campaigner LLC, author and teaching assistant at Sitepoint and lecturer at Moscow Aviations Institute. His primary programming languages are Ruby (with Rails) and JavaScript. He enjoys coding, teaching people and learning new things. Ilya also has some Cisco and Microsoft certificates and was working as a tutor in an educational center for a couple of years. In his free time he tweets, writes posts for his website, participates in OpenSource projects, goes in for sports and plays music.
