Watch: Responsive Images with Picturefill.js

By Guilherme Muller

JavaScript

Working with responsive images is one of the biggest challenges front-end developers currently have when building websites. In this screencast I will show you how to use the new picture tag and srcset attribute, together with the Picturefill.js polyfill, to achieve better flexibility, lessen the page size, and serve just the right image for that resolution and device.

View the code for this screencast on GitHub.

Guilherme Muller

Guilherme is passionate about web development, especially HTML and CSS coding. With more than 10 years of experience, Guilherme works as a freelance web developer with clients of various fields, having published more than a hundred websites. Currently, Guilherme has his own small web development company in Curitiba, Brazil. When Guilherme is not coding, he’s usually running, reading, playing his cajón or travelling with his wife around Brazil and the world as “almost” backpackers.

