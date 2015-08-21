Watch: The Evolution of Android’s Ecosystem
By Chris Ward
Mobile
In this video I’ll outline a history of Android versions, and explain whether we should still support them in our applications and, if so, how.
Developer Relations, Technical Writing and Editing, (Board) Game Design, Education, Explanation and always more to come. English/Australian living in Berlin, Herzlich Willkommen!
