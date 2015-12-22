Watch: Controller Testing with Ruby

In contrast to model testing, controller testing may seem complex at first. That being said, understanding the basic workflow will allows you to get a grip of it — quickly. In this video you will learn how to write controller specs and isolate them from other parts of your application with the help of mocks and stubs.

This is only one video from our RSpec collection, but there are more to learn from. Check it out!

You can get the code samples from GitHub.

Loading the player…