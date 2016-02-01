Watch: Canva vs Canva For Work
What’s the difference?
In this screencast, I’ll explore Canva for Work, the paid, professional version of Canva, a free grapics creation application.
You’ll learn what the key differences are between the standard, free version of Canva and the newer Canva for Work. You will discover how it can give your brand a more consistent look, while simultaneously helping your team to work more efficiently. New features such as the Team Stream and Brand Kit may prove pivotal to your team’s collaboration on beautiful, on-brand graphics projects, quickly and effortlessly. Come away with a firm understanding of both products and their differences, and make an informed decision about which you need, confidently!
