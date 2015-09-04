Skip to main content

Watch: A Tour of Android Studio

By Chris Ward

Mobile

Android Studio is now the official IDE for Android development. In this video we look at how to download and install it, tour the interface and look at some of the tools and features it offers.

Loading the player…

Chris Ward

Developer Relations, Technical Writing and Editing, (Board) Game Design, Education, Explanation and always more to come. English/Australian living in Berlin, Herzlich Willkommen!

