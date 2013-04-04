Skip to main content

Workaround for VM blocking loading of static resources CSS/JS

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Documenting some vhost settings fix workaround for VM blocking loading of static resources CSS/JS. Might be useful for someone using Virtual machines and having hanging page loads caused by blocked static content served by Akamai.

127.0.0.1     localhost
# Workaround for VM blocking loading of static resources CSS/JS
# www.domain.com redirects to www.cdn.domain.com
# If it's not working flush your DNS records: ipconfig /flushdns
208.2.218.208     www.domain.com

** NOTE **
You will need to ping cdn.abc.net.au to get the latest akamai node ip address as this changes from time to time.
[latest akamai node ip] www.domain.com
