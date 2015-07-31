Video: Your First Backbone.js Model
In this video I’ll be discussing Backbone.js models, a vital component to work with data; define validation rules and default values. Think of models as of blueprints of your data.
I will show you how to create your first model by employing extending mechanism. That basically means copying properties from one object to another and further redefining them. Once you have that under wraps, I will demonstrate other various methods to work with models: getters and setters, binding events and more. After watching this video you will have a basic understanding of models and also see Backbone.js in action.
If you like this video then you may like my new course Getting Started with Backbone.js, available on SitePoint’s Premium. This is a sample lesson from the course.
Happy learning!
Ilya Bodrov is personal IT teacher, a senior engineer working at Campaigner LLC, author and teaching assistant at Sitepoint and lecturer at Moscow Aviations Institute. His primary programming languages are Ruby (with Rails) and JavaScript. He enjoys coding, teaching people and learning new things. Ilya also has some Cisco and Microsoft certificates and was working as a tutor in an educational center for a couple of years. In his free time he tweets, writes posts for his website, participates in OpenSource projects, goes in for sports and plays music.
