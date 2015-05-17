Skip to main content

Video: Getting Started with React

By Michael Chan

JavaScript

In this short video, we’ll set up React in a plain HTML page and write our first React component. We’ll cover everything you need to get started and take a first look at JSX, the way React templates are written.

Michael Chan

Michael is obsessed with teaching. He designs at Planning Center Online, organizes Full Stack Talks in San Diego, and teaches React.js at SitePoint. He thinks his wife and two ridiculous kids are super great. Also ramen.

