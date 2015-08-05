Video: Controlled vs Uncontrolled Components in React
By Michael Chan
JavaScript
In this video we look at controlled inputs in React. This is unique concept to React that can be tricky to understand at first.
We’ll be polishing the demo we started in the last lesson “Introduction to One-Way Data Flow.”
Michael is obsessed with teaching. He designs at Planning Center Online, organizes Full Stack Talks in San Diego, and teaches React.js at SitePoint. He thinks his wife and two ridiculous kids are super great. Also ramen.
