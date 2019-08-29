How to Redesign Unsplash Using Styled Components
Writing future-proof CSS is hard. Conflicting classnames, specificity issues, and so on, come up when you have to write and maintain thousands of lines of CSS. To get rid of the aforementioned issues, Styled Components was created.
Styled Components makes it easy to write your CSS in JS and makes sure there are no conflicting classnames or specificity issues with multiple other benefits. This makes writing CSS a joy.
In this tutorial, we’ll explore what CSS in JS is, the pros and cons of
styled-components, and finally, we’ll redesign Unsplash using Styled Components. After completing this tutorial, you should be able to quickly get up and running with Styled Components.
Note: Styled Components was specifically built with React in mind, so you have to be using React to use Styled Components.
Prerequisites
For this tutorial, you need a basic knowledge of React.
Throughout the course of this tutorial we’ll be using
yarn. If you don’t have
yarn already installed, then install it from here.
To make sure we’re on the same page, these are the versions used in this tutorial:
- Node 12.6.0
- npx 6.4.1
- yarn 1.17.3
Evolution of CSS
Before CSS-in-JS was created, the most common way to style web apps was to write CSS in a separate file and link it from the HTML.
But this caused trouble in big teams. Everyone has their own way of writing CSS. This caused specificity issues and led to everyone using
!important.
Then came Sass. Sass is an extension of CSS that allows us to use things like variables, nested rules, inline imports and more. It also helps to keep things organized and allows us to create stylesheets faster.
Even though Sass might be thought of as an improvement over CSS, it arguably causes more harm than good without certain systems put in place.
Later, BEM came in. BEM is a methodology that lets us reduce specificity issues by making us write unique classnames. BEM does solve the specificity problem, but it makes the HTML more verbose. Classnames can become unnecessarily long, and it’s hard to come up with unique classnames when you have a huge web app.
After that, CSS Modules were born. CSS Modules solved what neither Sass nor BEM could — the problem of unique classnames — by tooling rather than relying on the name given by a developer, which in turn solved specificity issues. CSS Modules gained a huge popularity in the React ecosystem, paving the way for projects like glamor.
The only problem with all these new solutions was that developers were made to learn new syntaxes. What if we could write CSS exactly how we write it in a
.css file but in JS? And thus
styled-components came into existence.
Styled Components uses Template Literals, an ES6 feature. Template literals are string literals allowing embedded expressions. They allow for multi-line strings and string interpolation features with them.
The main selling point of Styled Components is that it allows us to write exact CSS in JS.
Styled Components has a lot of benefits. Some of the pros and cons of Styled Components are listed below.
Pros
There are lots of advantages to using Styled Components.
-
Injecting Critical CSS into the DOM
Styled Components only injects critical CSS on the page. This means users only download CSS needed for that particular page and nothing else. This loads the web page faster.
-
Smaller CSS bundle per page
As it only injects styles that are used in the components on the page, bundle size is considerably smaller. You only load the CSS you need, instead of excessive stylesheets, normalizers, responsiveness, etc.
-
Automatic Vendor Prefixing
Styled Components allows you to write your CSS and it automatically vendor prefixes according to the latest standard.
-
Remove unused CSS
With Styled Components, it’s easier to remove unused CSS or dead code, as the styles are colocated with the component. This also impacts on reducing bundle size.
-
Theming is easy
Styled Components makes it really easy to theme a React applications. You can even have multiple themes in your applications and yet easily maintain them.
-
Reduces the number of HTTP requests
Since there are no CSS files for resets, normalizers, and responsiveness, the number of HTTP requests are considerably reduced.
-
Unique Classnames
Styled Components generates unique classnames every time a build step takes place. This allows avoiding naming collisions or specificity issues. No more having global conflicts and being forced to resolve them with
!importanttags.
-
Maintenance is easy
Styled Components allows you to colocate styles with the component. This allows for painless maintenance. You know exactly which style is affecting your component, unlike in a big CSS file.
Cons
Of course, nothing’s perfect. Let’s look at some downsides associated with Styled Components.
-
Unable to Cache Stylesheets
Generally, a web browser caches
.cssfiles when a user visits a website for the next visit, so it doesn’t have to download the same
.cssfile again. But with
styled-components, the styles are loaded in the DOM using the
<style>tag. Thus, they can’t be cached and every time user has to request styles when they visit your website.
-
React specific
Styled Components was made with React in mind. Thus, it’s React specific. If you use any other framework, then you can’t use Styled Components.
However, there’s an alternative very similar to
styled-componentsknown as emotion which is framework agnostic.
Getting Practical
Now that we know the pros and cons of Styled Components, let’s start using it.
Go ahead and scaffold a new React project using
create-react-app. To scaffold it, we’ll be using
npx, which lets you download and run a package temporarily without polluting the global namespace.
Type the following in the terminal:
$ npx create-react-app unsplash-styled-components
Then go inside the
unsplash-styled-components directory and install the following packages needed for the purpose of this tutorial, namely
styled-components and
react-medium-image-zoom:
$ cd unsplash-styled-components
$ yarn add styled-components react-medium-image-zoom
The
styled-components package allows us to write actual CSS in JS while the
react-medium-image-zoom package allows us to zoom in on an image Medium-style.
Now, once the installation is complete, delete unneeded files like
App.css,
App.test.js,
index.css and
logo.svg from the
src/ directory.
Go ahead and remove
import './index.css'; from
index.js, as it’s no longer needed.
Replace the contents of
App.js with the following:
import React from 'react'
const App = () => <h1>Hello React</h1>
export default App
Try running the development server now by typing
yarn start in the terminal.
You should see
Hello React printed on the screen like this:
Styled Components uses tagged template literals to style your component.
Let’s suppose you want to style the
h1 as white text on a pink background by using Styled Components. Here’s how you would do it:
import React from 'react'
import styled from 'styled-components'
const Header = styled.h1`
background-color: pink;
color: white;
`
const App = () => <Header>Hello React</Header>
export default App
It should now look like this:
We just created our first Styled Component
Header. The
Header component is assigned to
styled.h1. The default export
styled coming from
styled-components has basic HTML primitives like
div,
span,
h1,
h2, etc.
Inside of
styled.h1 we write the actual CSS. Notice how we’re writing CSS rather than making style objects.
Furthermore, the
Header component gets replaced in the browser with an
h1 tag and a unique classname. A
style tag gets inserted into the DOM with the same unique classname. This is the basics of how Styled Components actually work.
Our styles are in the same file as our component. This means our component is co-located with styles. Thus, it’s easier to remove styles associated with a particular component, thereby eliminating dead code.
Traditionally in CSS, it’s hard to reason about, as we have to find a particular element’s
classname or
id or specific
selector, then remove them one by one. It’s easy in a small project, but it gets hard as the project complexity increases. With Styled Components, no matter the complexity of the project, it’s easier to add, edit and remove styles, as they’re colocated with the component.
Theming in Styled Components
Let’s add theming to our project.
Create a
utils/ folder in the
src/ directory. Then create a
themes.js file in the
utils/ folder. Paste the following in
themes.js:
export const themes = {
common: {
fontFamily:
"-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Open Sans', 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif",
},
light: {
type: 'light',
bgColor: 'white',
color: '#3E4C59',
searchBgColor: '#E4E7EB',
boxShadow: '0.8rem 0.8rem 1.5rem gray',
categoryColor: '#999',
categoryHoverColor: '#333',
},
dark: {
type: 'dark',
bgColor: '#1F2933',
color: '#E4E7EB',
searchBgColor: '#E4E7EB',
boxShadow: '0.4rem 0.4rem 1.5rem #111111',
categoryColor: '#CBD2D9',
categoryHoverColor: '#9AA5B1',
},
}
The
themes.js file contains an object named
themes with three properties:
common,
light and
dark.
The
common property contains common styles across themes, the
light property contains styles for the light theme, and the
dark property contains styles for the dark theme.
Now change
App.js as follows:
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import styled, { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components'
import { themes } from './utils/themes'
const lightTheme = () => ({
...themes['common'],
...themes['light'],
})
const darkTheme = () => ({
...themes['common'],
...themes['dark'],
})
const Header = styled.h1`
background-color: pink;
color: white;
`
const App = () => {
const [theme, setTheme] = useState(lightTheme())
const setDarkTheme = () => setTheme(darkTheme())
const setLightTheme = () => setTheme(lightTheme())
return (
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<>
<Header>Hello React</Header>
<button onClick={setLightTheme}>Make it light</button>
<button onClick={setDarkTheme}>Make it dark</button>
</>
</ThemeProvider>
)
}
export default App
Firstly, we’ve imported the
useState hook from
react,
ThemeProvider from
styled-components and
themes from
./utils/themes.
Then we’ve created two arrow functions,
lightTheme and
darkTheme.
The
lightTheme function returns an object combining the
common and
light properties from the imported
themes variable.
So basically, the
lightTheme function after evaluation is this:
const lightTheme = () => ({
fontFamily:
"-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Open Sans', 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif",
type: 'light',
bgColor: 'white',
color: '#3E4C59',
searchBgColor: '#E4E7EB',
boxShadow: '0.8rem 0.8rem 1.5rem gray',
categoryColor: '#999',
categoryHoverColor: '#333',
})
The
darkTheme function returns an object combining the
common and
dark properties from the imported
themes variable.
Thus, the
darkTheme function after evaluation looks like this:
const darkTheme = () => ({
fontFamily:
"-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Open Sans', 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif",
type: 'dark',
bgColor: '#1F2933',
color: '#E4E7EB',
searchBgColor: '#E4E7EB',
boxShadow: '0.4rem 0.4rem 1.5rem #111111',
categoryColor: '#CBD2D9',
categoryHoverColor: '#9AA5B1',
})
Later, in the
App component, we use the
useState React hook:
const App = () => {
const [theme, setTheme] = useState(lightTheme())
const setDarkTheme = () => setTheme(darkTheme())
const setLightTheme = () => setTheme(lightTheme())
return (
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<>
<Header>Hello React</Header>
<button onClick={setLightTheme}>Make it light</button>
<button onClick={setDarkTheme}>Make it dark</button>
</>
</ThemeProvider>
)
}
useState takes in the default state, which we set to
lightTheme(). If you set it to
darkTheme(), then by default the dark theme will be displayed.
useState returns two variables, which we named
theme and
setTheme. You can name them anything.
theme contains the current state — that is,
lightTheme() — and
setTheme is a function used to set a new state.
Then we have the
setDarktheme function, which sets a dark them by calling
setTheme and passing it the object returned by the function
darkTheme(). The
setLightTheme function works in a similar way.
Finally, we have two additional buttons to change themes — one to change it to
light and other to
dark.
But for this to work, we need to change our
Header component using themes. So change it to the following:
const Header = styled.h1`
background-color: ${props => props.theme.bgColor};
color: ${props => props.theme.color};
`
Now the light theme looks like this:
If you try clicking on the
Dark Theme button, it will show the dark theme as follows:
Styled Components has a feature which lets you change your component styles dynamically using a prop. The
background-color variable uses the prop
theme.bgColor, while
color uses the prop
theme.color.
The
theme variable mentioned here comes from
ThemeProvider. The prop provided to
ThemeProvider should be named
theme. Otherwise it won’t work.
Now try clicking on the buttons to see themes changing.
The themes change, but it’s confusing which button to click. Let’s add a conditional that shows the light theme button only when the dark theme is shown, and vice versa.
Change the buttons in
App.js as follows:
{theme.type === 'dark' && <button onClick={setLightTheme}>Make it light</button>}
{theme.type === 'light' && <button onClick={setDarkTheme}>Make it dark</button>}
This conditional makes sure to only show the relevant button depending on the theme selected.
Only shows
light button on
dark theme:
Only shows
dark button on
light theme:
Go ahead and download the assets/ folder and paste it into the
src/ directory.
This will ensure we have all the
images and
icons we need in this project.
Now let’s change the buttons to icons. We’ll make the light button as a sun icon and dark button as a moon icon.
Import the icons into
App.js:
import { ReactComponent as MoonSVG } from './assets/logos/moon.svg'
import { ReactComponent as SunSVG } from './assets/logos/sun.svg'
Then style those icons by extending the SVG. The following adds styles to the
svg tag:
const SunIcon = styled(SunSVG)`
width: 2rem;
height: 2rem;
margin-left: auto;
cursor: pointer;
`
const MoonIcon = styled(MoonSVG)`
width: 2rem;
height: 2rem;
margin-left: auto;
cursor: pointer;
`
Notice how we’re duplicating the code above in both
SunIcon and
MoonIcon. Styled Components supports reusing styles.
Reusable CSS in Styled Components
Styled Components lets us reuse styles using a special helper function named
css. Go ahead and import it from
styled-components as follows:
import styled, { css, ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components'
Now you can reuse styles using the
css prop as follows:
const ThemeIcon = css`
width: 2rem;
height: 2rem;
margin-left: auto;
cursor: pointer;
`
const MoonIcon = styled(MoonSVG)`
${ThemeIcon}
`
const SunIcon = styled(SunSVG)`
${ThemeIcon}
`
Finally, change the buttons to the following:
{theme.type === 'light' && <MoonIcon onClick={setDarkTheme} />}
{theme.type === 'dark' && <SunIcon onClick={setLightTheme} />}
The
App.js file should now like this:
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import styled, { css, ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components'
import { ReactComponent as MoonSVG } from './assets/logos/moon.svg'
import { ReactComponent as SunSVG } from './assets/logos/sun.svg'
import { themes } from './utils/themes'
const lightTheme = () => ({
...themes['common'],
...themes['light'],
})
const darkTheme = () => ({
...themes['common'],
...themes['dark'],
})
const ThemeIcon = css`
width: 2rem;
height: 2rem;
margin-left: auto;
cursor: pointer;
`
const MoonIcon = styled(MoonSVG)`
${ThemeIcon}
`
const SunIcon = styled(SunSVG)`
${ThemeIcon}
`
const App = () => {
const [theme, setTheme] = useState(lightTheme())
const setDarkTheme = () => setTheme(darkTheme())
const setLightTheme = () => setTheme(lightTheme())
return (
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<>
<Header>Hello React</Header>
{theme.type === 'light' && <MoonIcon onClick={setDarkTheme} />}
{theme.type === 'dark' && <SunIcon onClick={setLightTheme} />}
</>
</ThemeProvider>
)
}
export default App
And the site should now look like the following. It only shows the
moon icon on the
light theme:
And it only shows the
sun icon on the
dark theme:
Global Styles in Styled Components
Now go ahead and create a
components/ folder in
src/ directory. Create a file named
Global.js inside the
components/ folder. Paste the following in it:
import { createGlobalStyle } from 'styled-components'
export const GlobalStyle = createGlobalStyle`
*, *::before, *::after {
box-sizing: border-box;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
html, body {
height: 100vh;
max-width: 100%;
font-size: 62.5%;
background-color: ${props => props.theme.bgColor};
color: ${props => props.theme.color};
font-family: ${props => props.theme.fontFamily};
}
`
We have imported
createGlobalStyle from
styled-components. This lets us create global styles. And we later export the
GlobalStyle variable as a named export. Notice how we’re using themes in our
GlobalStyle. To make sure theming works, we need to make
GlobalStyle a child of
ThemeProvider. Otherwise it won’t work.
Go ahead and import
Global.js in
App.js and use it as follows:
import { GlobalStyle } from './components/Global'
.
.
.
const App = () => {
.
.
.
return (
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<>
<GlobalStyle />
<Header>Hello React</Header>
{theme.type === 'light' && <MoonIcon onClick={setDarkTheme} />}
{theme.type === 'dark' && <SunIcon onClick={setLightTheme} />}
</>
</ThemeProvider>
)
}
.
.
.
Global styles should be applied to our web app.
Global styles applied on the
light theme:
Global styles applied on the
dark theme:
Now that we know the basics, let’s create the navbar for our Unsplash Redesign. Firstly, go ahead and remove the
Header styled component from
App.js.
Then go ahead and add the following in the
App.js file:
import { ReactComponent as SearchSVG } from './assets/logos/search.svg'
import { ReactComponent as UnsplashLogoSVG } from './assets/logos/unsplash-logo.svg'
.
.
.
const Nav = styled.nav`
display: flex;
align-items: center;
background-color: ${props => props.theme.bgColor};
box-sizing: border-box;
height: 8.2rem;
padding-left: 2rem;
padding-right: 2rem;
position: fixed;
width: 100%;
z-index: 2;
`
const UnsplashLogo = styled(UnsplashLogoSVG)`
fill: ${props => props.theme.color};
width: 4rem;
height: 4rem;
backface-visibility: hidden;
box-sizing: border-box;
overflow: hidden;
vertical-align: middle;
`
const TitleWrapper = styled.div`
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
margin-left: 1rem;
`
const Title = styled.h1`
display: inline-block;
font-size: 2rem;
font-weight: 700;
color: ${props => props.theme.color};
`
const Subtitle = styled.span`
font-size: 1.3rem;
font-weight: 500;
`
const SearchWrapper = styled.div`
display: flex;
align-items: center;
background: ${props => props.theme.searchBgColor};
border-radius: 3rem;
border: 0.05rem solid #cbd2d9;
margin-left: 7rem;
box-shadow: none;
:hover {
border: 0.12rem solid #cbd2d9;
}
`
const SearchIcon = styled(SearchSVG)`
fill: #9aa5b1;
width: 1.6rem;
height: 1.6rem;
margin-left: 1.2rem;
margin-right: 1rem;
`
const SearchBar = styled.input`
outline: none;
border: none;
width: 50rem;
padding: 1rem 0;
color: ${props => props.theme.categoryHoverColor};
background: transparent;
font-size: 1.4rem;
font-weight: 300;
`
const App = () => {
..
..
..
return (
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<>
<GlobalStyle />
<Nav>
<UnsplashLogo />
<TitleWrapper>
<Title>Unsplash</Title>
<Subtitle>Photos for Everyone</Subtitle>
</TitleWrapper>
<SearchWrapper>
<SearchIcon />
<SearchBar placeholder="Search free high-resolution photos" />
</SearchWrapper>
{theme.type === 'light' && <MoonIcon onClick={setDarkTheme} />}
{theme.type === 'dark' && <SunIcon onClick={setLightTheme} />}
</Nav>
</>
</ThemeProvider>
)
}
..
..
..
Notice that the only thing we’ve done differently is to add a
:hover pseudo class on the
SearchWrapper component. If you’ve come from Sass or SCSS, then Styled Components is pretty similar. You can even add child selectors inside a Styled Component just like Sass.
The nav should be properly displayed now.
The navbar on the
light theme:
The navbar on the
dark theme:
Let’s create a component for listing categories. Create a file
categories.js in the
utils/ folder and paste the following:
export const categories = [
'Wallpapers',
'Textures & Patterns',
'Nature',
'Current Events',
'Architecture',
'Business & Work',
'Film',
'Animals',
'Travel',
'Fashion',
'Food & Drink',
'Spirituality',
'Experimental',
'People',
'Health',
'Arts & Culture',
]
Also, create a component named
CategoriesList.js in the
components/ folder.
Paste the following code into it:
import React from 'react'
import styled from 'styled-components'
import { categories } from '../utils/categories'
const Categories = styled.div`
padding-bottom: 2rem;
padding-left: 2rem;
position: fixed;
margin-top: 8.2rem;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
overflow-y: scroll;
width: 23rem;
background: ${props => props.theme.bgColor};
z-index: 2;
`
const CategoryName = styled.a`
background-color: transparent;
cursor: pointer;
box-sizing: border-box;
color: ${props => props.theme.categoryColor};
display: block;
font-size: 1.4rem;
font-weight: 500;
line-height: 1;
padding-bottom: 1.7rem;
padding-top: 2.1rem;
text-decoration: none;
white-space: nowrap;
:hover {
color: ${props => props.theme.categoryHoverColor};
outline: none;
}
`
const Category = ({ name }) => <CategoryName href="#">{name}</CategoryName>
export const CategoriesList = () => (
<Categories>
{categories.map((category, i) => (
<Category name={category} key={i} i={i} />
))}
</Categories>
)
Now go ahead and import it in
App.js and paste it just below the
Nav component:
import { CategoriesList } from './components/CategoriesList'
..
..
..
const App = () => {
..
..
..
return (
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<>
<Nav>
..
..
..
</Nav>
<CategoriesList />
..
..
..
</>
</ThemeProvider>
)
}
..
..
..
Now a list of categories will be shown in the sidebar.
The list of categories on the
light theme:
The list of categories on the
dark theme:
Let’s create our final component that displays pics. Create a file named
pics.js in the
utils/ folder. Paste the following into it:
export const pics = [
require('../assets/pics/asset 0.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 1.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 2.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 3.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 4.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 5.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 6.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 7.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 8.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 9.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 10.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 11.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 12.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 13.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 14.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 15.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 16.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 17.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 18.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 19.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 20.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 21.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 22.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 23.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 24.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 25.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 26.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 27.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 28.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 29.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 30.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 31.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 32.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 33.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 34.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 35.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 36.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 37.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 38.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 39.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 40.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 41.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 42.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 43.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 44.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 45.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 46.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 47.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 48.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 49.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 50.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 51.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 52.jpeg'),
require('../assets/pics/asset 53.jpeg'),
]
Also create a
Pic.js file in
components/ folder and paste the following:
import React from 'react'
import ImageZoom from 'react-medium-image-zoom'
import styled from 'styled-components'
const ImageWrapper = styled.div`
margin: 0.5rem;
transition: all 200ms ease;
:hover {
box-shadow: ${props => props.theme.boxShadow};
transform: scale(1.005);
}
`
export const Pic = ({ src, i }) => {
const alt = `Unsplash Redesign #${i}`
const imageProps = { src, alt }
return (
<ImageWrapper>
<ImageZoom
image={imageProps}
zoomImage={imageProps}
defaultStyles={{
image: { width: '37rem', height: '48rem' },
}}
/>
</ImageWrapper>
)
}
We’re using
react-medium-image-zoom, which lets you zoom in on an image like Medium.
Now go ahead and import
Pic.js in
App.js and paste it just below the
CategoriesList component. Also, add
Grid and
GridWrapper styled components as follows:
import { Pic } from './components/Pic'
import { pics } from './utils/pics'
..
..
..
const GridWrapper = styled.div`
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
`
const Grid = styled.div`
padding-top: 8.2rem;
padding-left: 23rem;
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(3, 38rem);
margin-bottom: 1.5rem;
`
const App = () => {
..
..
..
return (
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<>
..
..
..
<CategoriesList />
<GridWrapper>
<Grid>
{pics.map((pic, i) => (
<Pic src={pic} key={i} i={i} />
))}
</Grid>
</GridWrapper>
</>
</ThemeProvider>
)
}
..
..
..
Now a grid with pics should appear.
The Unsplash redesign with the
light theme:
The Unsplash redesign with the
dark theme:
We just redesigned Unsplash using
styled-components. Try zooming in on the image to see it working. You can check the live demo here.
Conclusion
Styled Components makes it easy to write plain ol’ CSS in your JS. It allows us to colocate styles with our components so that we can add styles, edit them or remove them easily.
We learned how to add Global Styles, reuse styles using a
css prop and how to theme an application. We’ve only scratched the surface with
styled-components; it has a lot more to offer. You can learn more about it on the official website.
We finally redesigned Unsplash using Styled Components. The complete code is available on GitHub and the demo is available here.