A Guide to the Most Useful AWS EKS Commands

Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) is a managed Kubernetes service that simplifies the deployment, management, and scaling of containerized applications using Kubernetes. In this tutorial, we’ll cover the most useful AWS EKS commands.

These are the commands we’ll cover:

Prerequisites

Before proceeding, ensure that you have the following installed:

AWS CLI: Install and configure the AWS CLI by following the official documentation. kubectl : Install kubectl to interact with the Kubernetes cluster. eksctl : Install eksctl , a command-line tool for creating and managing EKS clusters.

1. Creating an EKS Cluster

To create an EKS cluster, use the eksctl create cluster command. Include your desired cluster name and your chosen AWS region:

eksctl create cluster --name --region

For example:

eksctl create cluster --name my-eks-cluster --region us-west-2

2. Updating an EKS Cluster

To update the Kubernetes version of your EKS cluster, use the eksctl update cluster command with your cluster name, your AWS region, and the desired Kubernetes version:

eksctl update cluster --name --region --version

For example:

eksctl update cluster --name my-eks-cluster --region us-west-2 --version 1.21

3. Deleting an EKS Cluster

To delete an EKS cluster, use the eksctl delete cluster command. Include your desired cluster name and your chosen AWS region:

eksctl delete cluster --name --region

For example:

eksctl delete cluster --name my-eks-cluster --region us-west-2

4. Listing EKS Clusters

To list all EKS clusters in a specific region, use the eksctl get cluster command. Include your AWS region:

eksctl get cluster --region

For example:

eksctl get cluster --region us-west-2

5. Describing an EKS Cluster

To get detailed information about an EKS cluster, use the aws eks describe-cluster command. Include your desired cluster name:

aws eks describe-cluster --name

For example:

aws eks describe-cluster --name my-eks-cluster

6. Creating a Node Group

To create a node group for your EKS cluster, use the eksctl create nodegroup command. Include with your cluster name, AWS region, and your desired node group name:

eksctl create nodegroup --cluster --region --name

For example:

eksctl create nodegroup --cluster my-eks-cluster --region us-west-2 --name my-node-group

7. Updating a Node Group

To update a node group, use the eksctl update nodegroup command. Include your cluster name, your AWS region, your node group name, and the desired Kubernetes version:

eksctl update nodegroup --cluster --region --name --kubernetes-version

For example:

eksctl update nodegroup --cluster my-eks-cluster --region us-west-2 --name my-node-group --kubernetes-version 1.21

8. Deleting a Node Group

To delete a node group, use the eksctl delete nodegroup command. Include your cluster name, your AWS region, and your node group name:

eksctl delete nodegroup --cluster --region --name

For example:

eksctl delete nodegroup --cluster my-eks-cluster --region us-west-2 --name my-node-group

9. Listing Node Groups

To list all node groups in a specific EKS cluster, use the eksctl get nodegroup command. Include your cluster name and your AWS region:

eksctl get nodegroup --cluster --region

For example:

eksctl get nodegroup --cluster my-eks-cluster --region us-west-2

10. Describing a Node Group

To get detailed information about a specific node group, use the aws eks describe-nodegroup command. Include your cluster name and your node group name:

aws eks describe-nodegroup --cluster-name --name

For example:

aws eks describe-nodegroup --cluster-name my-eks-cluster --name my-node-group

This tutorial has provided a reference for the most useful AWS EKS commands, covering the creation, management, and deletion of EKS clusters and node groups. With these commands, you can efficiently manage your Kubernetes infrastructure on AWS.