Usage of Flash drops to 20.3% as of 22 Feb 2013
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Usage of Flash for websites is now at 20.3% down from 28% just over a ago.
JavaScript is now used by 92.5% of all websites (96.5% of all the websites that rank in the top 100.000).
Source: http://w3techs.com/technologies/overview/client_side_language/all
