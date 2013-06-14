The Twitter REST API v1 is no longer active
Not entirely happy with Twitter’s decision to retired v1.0 of their API and now guess what all your Apps using this will have broken. Twitter API v1.0 Retired and makes way for Twitter API v1.1… So I’ve included some help below on how to fix it up so your Twitter web apps can work again!
You may see something like this:
A typical API 1.0 call to grab JSON data of tweets was like this:
http://search.twitter.com/search.json?q=jquery4u&result_type=recent&rpp=100&lang=en&callback=jQuery17204966100144665688_1371202355543&_=1371202590815
Embedded Timelines Alternative
Twitter’s new Embedded timelines are a fast alternative to displaying your tweets and allowing users to reply using Twitter’s standards out of the box. Just go to the Widgets section and create a new widget.. takes under a minute! This gives you a script like this which you can embed in your pages. It then injects the widget as an iframe.
