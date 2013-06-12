Touch Swipe Function Debounce Script

Speed is everything on touch devices. Calling a function when a touch swipe has completed instead of calling it multiple times… For example you may use it to update some navigation based on a finger swipe. FYI I’m using hammer.js to capture the touch events and underscore.js internal behavior to handle the debouncing.

// Create the listener function (debounce). var updateCarouselNav = _.debounce(function(e) { console.log('checking nav....'); }, 500); // Maximum run of once per 500 milliseconds //detect actions on carousel for update of navigation buttons $("#carousel").on("release dragleft dragright swipeleft swiperight", function() { updateCarouselNav(); });

Proof it works!

Before:

After:

Extra reading: http://www.paulirish.com/2009/throttled-smartresize-jquery-event-handler/