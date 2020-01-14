15 Top WordPress Themes to Use in 2020

This sponsored article was created by our content partner, BAW Media. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Overworked, overstressed, and flat out fed up with starting every website design from scratch? Here are some WordPress theme solutions you’ll appreciate.

Maybe you need to switch to an easy-to-use theme — a WordPress theme that’s crazy-fast and gives you reliable performance may be your cup of tea.

Tired of having to build your websites from scratch? It’s totally unnecessary unless for some reason you absolutely want to.

Before you blame yourself for the situation you find yourself in, consider this: maybe it’s the tools you’re using. You may be trying to build a house without the use of power tools, scaffolding, or helpful aids.

One of the following 15 top WordPress themes should prove to be the solution to your problem. In fact, more than one of them could probably serve quite nicely.

Grab a cup of coffee and let’s get started.

This biggest-of-them-all multipurpose WordPress theme can’t be beaten in terms of the huge array of “power” tools and design elements it places at your disposal. BeTheme is fast and flexible. It’s easy for beginners to work with. If trying to satisfy multiple clients has become more stressful than rewarding, BeTheme has a solution for that as well.

Be’s selection of 500+ customizable, responsive pre-built websites is the highlight and a proven stress reducer. These professionally crafted, pre-built websites cover 30 industry sectors, all the common websites, and an impressive range of business niches.

They also have UX features and functionalities built into them, potentially saving you a ton of design time.

BeTheme uses the popular Muffin Builder 3 page builder, with WPBakery as an option.

There’s a Layouts Configurator if you really want to, or absolutely have to, build a page from scratch.

It has a Shortcode Generator and a large selection of shortcodes that, together with Be’s drag and drop features, eliminates the need for coding.

Be’s powerful Admin Panel provides unmatched flexibility.

I have purchased 4 of these themes at this point. Love the speed and build of them. Only wish list item would be a way to categorize and tag pages like you can with posts. — sharkyh2o

Click here and browse Be’s impressive collection of pre-built websites.

Total is another stress-reducing theme. This flexible and easy-to-use WordPress theme has been around for a while and has amassed a user base of 41,000 happy customers.

Total is drag and drop and it doesn’t require coding to build exactly the type of website you have in mind.

Total is also developer friendly thanks to its system of hooks, filters, and snippets.

There are more than 500 advanced customizing options available, plus 100+ page-builder elements and design modules to work with and 40+ pre-built demos to get any project off to a solid start.

You won’t be burdened by third-party plugins either, since this WooCommerce-ready theme is compatible with all WordPress plugins.

Very Friendly

Very Simple

Clean Code

Good Flexibility

Cool Elements

Excelent custom panel

Good integration with WooCommerce Love this theme, it can do everything I need including shops, in a very good and easy way. — soswebdesign

Click here to discover if Total is the solution you’ve been looking for.

If you choose a best-selling theme, chances are it’s going to relieve rather than add to any stress you may be encountering. Avada is such a theme.

Its Dynamic Content System provides unmatched flexibility.

Avada integrates totally with WooCommerce and includes product design drag and drop capabilities.

55+ pre-built websites are included to get you off to a fast start.

Great theme! As my first WordPress theme, it offers many options and continues to improve! — nwilger

Click here to find out more about this best-seller.

Featuring the most beautiful designs for WordPress is what many web designers will tell you about TheGem. What really gets them excited, however, are the tools that come with the package.

Those same designers will tell you that TheGem is the ultimate WordPress toolbox. To name but just a few of the goodies, you’ll find:

plenty of pre-built, one-click installable websites

over 400 modern and trendy design templates

a ready-to-go fashion store

Great theme and great service. — bepreoo

Your very own ultimate toolbox is just a click or two away.

Bloggers, freelancers, and creatives of all types, plus small businesses and agencies, will benefit from making this ThemeForest bestseller with its 60K+ sales their theme of choice. This is doubly true if you need to create a portfolio or magazine-style website or any type or style of a page.

Features include:

a powerful front-end editor

adaptive image and advanced grid systems

WooCommerce compatibility and single product design and display features.

The star of the show is Uncode’s showcase of user-created websites. They tell a story of what Uncode could do for you, plus they are a source of inspiration.

Nice code, good support, design possibilities are endless. — zoutmedia

Visit Uncode and browse its showcase of user-built websites.

There are some website types that a multi-purpose theme simply can’t help you with — usually because of unique and special features that are required. For the realestate sector, as an example, using a theme like Houzez is a must. Houzez’ unique functionalities include:

advanced property searching

flexible property listings formatting

a property management system

In addition, this drag and drop theme can easily be customized to match a realtor’s business model.

I really love the function and the appearance of the theme. — stuffmartusa2

If you happen to have a realtor for a client, look no further.

There’s really no need to start designing an online store from scratch if you have a ready-to-go shop you can tweak to get what you want. What if you have 80 of those ready-to-go stores? That’s what XStore gives you, together with a host of demos for various products, $300 worth of premium plugins, and a powerful, single-product page builder.

How’s that for streamlining your workflow?

As always, a 5 star! I bought this theme the third or fourth time so far… really loving it. The new update from 6.0 is awesome. — edvin33

Click here and browse the 80 ready-to-go stores.

Looking for a theme that meets the special needs of publishers or bloggers? With Typer you can create a publishing WordPress site that will accommodate multiple authors.

Typer’s 100% Gutenberg optimization gives you the support you want to publish your blog posts, while the Elementor page builder makes it a snap to create attractive, professional-looking landing pages.

No coding knowledge is needed

Typer is optimized for speed

Typer gives you unlimited Header styles and unique page and post options

You can also rely on premium support should you ever need it.

Amazing design – one of the best looking minimal themes I’ve found recently. And, support has been incredible. — bloggingwizard

Click here if building a publishing site is your objective.

If your method of picking a theme that perfectly meets your needs is to put on a blindfold and you happen to pick Bridge, you’ll have a winner! Bridge is a perfect theme for just about anyone, be it a beginner or an established pro.

This best-selling creative theme that serves 120,000 happy users offers:

open-ended flexibility and customizability

an immense collection of design elements and design aids

420+ pre-made websites

sliders and plugins, including WooCommerce and the choice between two powerful page builders — WPBakery and Elementor.

I’ve bought some themes on ThemeForest, but this is the one that I prefer. It’s incredible. — joaebobe

Click here to learn more.

The testimonial says it all. Brook, with its impressive design tools and features, is a web designer’s dream theme. The package comes with pre-made templates galore, a selection of premium site-building plugins, design elements, and shortcodes.

You’ll also quickly find that Brook is:

SEO friendly

superfast at loading

easy to use and easily customizable

A library of support tutorials is there as well to help you along.

There are many positives on this template, from code quality to customization ease, to customer support! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!! — rodeospot

Visit the site and check out the video tutorials to learn more.

What makes a WordPress theme smart, and clever like a fox? A talented author or design team obviously has something to do with it, but the main reason is attention to detail. TheFox is smart because its designers attended to the minutest of details to achieve what they were after — a multi-purpose theme with a solid track record and a whole host of satisfied users.

A very powerful theme with incredible flexibility. Their support is always helpful as well on the occasions I need help with something on the theme. — logo24

Click here to learn more about the smartest WordPress theme of all.

If you’re planning to build a WooCommerce store, a company website, or even a blogging site, Hongo could offer precisely what you need. This relatively new WordPress theme sports a modern, refreshing look. In the package you’ll find:

a whole host of demos, design elements, and templates

the popular WPBakery page builder

custom shortcodes

one-click demo import.

One of the best themes, simple to customize and very functional. Well done. — creopolitan

Take a closer look at Hongo to see how it can help you.

Pofo is an excellent choice for anyone needing to build and launch an engaging, award-winning online portfolio. It’s no secret that a good portfolio design can be a key factor leading to a business’s success.

Pofo is blazing fast and fully responsive

Pofo is 100% Gutenberg compatible

You’ll find an impressive array of home and demo pages, design elements, and premium plugins

The package also features the WPBakery page builder, Revolution Slider, and plenty of online documentation.

I purchased this template to create my online portfolio. So far, it has been amazing! The design is very modern and looks great across all platforms. But most of all, I’m not an expert at web design and their customer support has been phenomenal. — meganyam

Click here to find out more about this premium portfolio website builder.

Schema is not your ordinary multipurpose theme. While its many features are similar to what is found in most premium themes of this type, there’s one significant difference that can make investing in Schema a wise decision. It’s Schema’s unique SEO functionality, which:

knows what search engines are looking for

guides the search engines through your site

checks for clean code and checks page load time.

All in the interest of improving your site’s ranking.

Easy to customize and support is great. — fmueller01

SEO design problems? Check Schema out.

While any web designer or developer can make good use of this theme, Leadinjection is an especially valuable tool to have if you’re in charge of maintaining several websites.

This is because Leadinjection makes the typically tricky problem of adding a new page to an operational site easy.

Leadinjection is also WordPress multisite compatible, WPML and translation ready, and conversion focused.

Fast Support. … I could not even finish my beer. … Love the backend and I look forward to more business with this company. — brianskolnick

Add this useful tool to your designer’s toolbox.

Wrap Up

Although the emphasis of this article may seem to be on multipurpose themes, most of those listed have one or more unique features. These features could prove to be especially valuable to you. If you’re a beginning designer, a multipurpose theme is usually a best bet.

If you’re more advanced or have a number of clients to satisfy, you may want to look more closely at which each theme has to offer that the others may not. In any event, we hope you’ve found something that will ease your workload and eliminate any stress you’re experiencing.

