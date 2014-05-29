Skip to main content

Top 6 jQuery HTML5 Placeholder Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Here is a collection of useful placeholder plugins for jQuery. There are plenty out there but these are the best we’ve found, with plenty of features to suit any developer.

1. Placeholdem

A JavaScript plugin that animates placeholder carets on inputs and textareas. The placeholder value will incrementally delete on focus, and restore on blur.

Placeholdem.jpg

2. jQuery Label Better

Label your form input like a boss with this plugin, using beautiful animations and without taking up space.

jQuery-Label-Better.jpg

3. Placeholder

This plugin uses different implementations of HTML5 placeholder polyfills/shims for different use cases. Check out a demo.

Placeholder.jpg
Source

4. HTML5 Placeholder jQuery Plugin

A jQuery plugin that enables HTML5 placeholder behavior for browsers that aren’t trying hard enough yet. Check out a demo.

HTML5-Placeholder.jpg

5. jQuery Placeholder Plugin

This is a simple plugin for jQuery that provides support for the HTML5 placeholder attribute in browsers that do not already support it.

jQuery-Placeholder.jpg

6. jQuery Placeholder Enhanced

Placeholder Enhanced enhances the HTML5 placeholder attribute by providing cross-browser support & styling. Check out a demo.

jQuery-Placeholder-Enhanced.jpg

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns