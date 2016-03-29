This Virtual Whiteboard Is Going to Change How You Work
Whiteboards are an awesome tool for collaborating, brainstorming, and keeping a team on the same page. The only problem? It doesn’t fit into your bag. But the RealtimeBoard virtual whiteboard does. Get a lifetime subscription to RealtimeBoard Premium for $79, a savings of 93%.
Grab your RealtimeBoard subscription and you’ll be joining over 700,000 marketers, designers, and developers who trust the virtual whiteboard for communicating about their projects. Put all the big picture stuff and the details in there—all of your project mapping, references, notes, images, Google Drive documents, and feedback will be easy to pull up, share, and organize. And your projects will be accessible on desktops, laptops, and tablets, in case you feel inspired while you’re on the go.
Collaborate the way you do everything else—online. Get a lifetime subscription to RealtimeBoard Premium for $79.
