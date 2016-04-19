This Mind-Mapping Software Is a Game-Changer
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Your brain doesn’t work like a to-do list. So get the mind-mapping app that understands you. Scrapple is just $8.99 at SitePoint Shop.
You don’t have to know your main idea. You don’t need a plan. Just use Scapple to jot down ideas however they come to you, from a single word to a whole paragraph. You’ll have the option to link connected thoughts together, add ideas, delete them, combine them…you get it. Scapple works the way your mind does, which makes it totally intuitive to use.
Get Scapple for just $8.99 at SitePoint Shop.
Bonus Deal: Writers, you won’t know how you lived without Scrivener 2. The award-winning app—from the makers of Scapple—makes note-taking, outlining, researching, and first drafts easier…and it’s just $22.50 at SitePoint Shop.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns