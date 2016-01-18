Think like a Hacker and Protect Yourself with White Hat Security
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
The penetration testing and white hat hacking industry is growing every day, with companies small and large looking to hire experts who can protect them from hacking attempts. Learn how to do it—and how to launch your security career—with the $49 White Hat Security Hacker bundle at SitePoint Shop.
This six-course bundle will give you hands-on experience identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities in Windows and Linux systems, hardware, WordPress blogs, and more. You’ll learn how to use the Linux command line and how to create networks that block unauthorized access. You’ll even get training on web scraping, you can easily get data off of sites like Yelp and create leads list for your sales team from data available online.
Jump into a new, in-demand career. Get the White Hat Security Hacker bundle at SitePoint Shop for $49.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns