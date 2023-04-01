The Top Five WordPress Contact Form Plugins

WordPress contact forms are essential for collecting inquiries and feedback from site visitors. With a plethora of WordPress contact form plugins available, it can be challenging to choose the right one for your needs. In this article, we’ll discuss the top WordPress contact form plugins, both free and paid, along with their pros and cons, feature pages, pricing information, and reviews.

Contact Form 7 is one of the most popular WordPress plugins used for creating and managing contact forms on WordPress sites. Developed by Takayuki Miyoshi, this plugin is free and has been downloaded over five million times. It’s a simple and easy-to-use plugin that allows website owners to add customizable contact forms to their websites without the need for any technical knowledge.

The plugin is lightweight, fast, and user-friendly. It integrates easily with WordPress sites and can be installed and configured in just a few steps. Once installed, the plugin provides a variety of form fields that can be customized to suit the needs of your website. The plugin also allows you to manage multiple contact forms on a single website, making it easy to organize and keep track of inquiries.

Contact Form 7 also provides advanced customization options, including the ability to add custom CSS styles and JavaScript to your forms. This makes it possible to create unique and customized contact forms that match the look and feel of your website. Additionally, the plugin supports multiple languages, making it accessible to a global audience.

One of the key benefits of using Contact Form 7 is that it’s highly reliable and secure. The plugin has built-in protection against spam and fraudulent submissions, and it uses the latest security standards to protect user data. The plugin also provides CAPTCHA and reCAPTCHA support to ensure that your website is protected against automated bots and spam.

Pros:

easy to use and customize

supports multiple contact forms

offers CAPTCHA and Akismet spam filtering

Cons:

limited design options

lacks advanced features compared to paid plugins

Review: “Contact Form 7 is a simple yet powerful plugin that gets the job done. It’s perfect for those who want a no-frills contact form solution.” — WPBeginner

WPForms (Free and Paid)

WPForms is a popular, beginner-friendly WordPress plugin that allows users to create and manage forms on their websites. Created by WPForms LLC, the plugin is user-friendly, versatile, and offers a wide range of features for form creation and management. It is one of the most popular WordPress form builders, with over four million downloads.

One of the key benefits of WPForms is its ease of use. The plugin comes with a drag and drop form builder, which allows users to create forms quickly and easily without any coding knowledge. Users can choose from a range of templates and form fields to create their forms, and customize them to match the look and feel of their website.

Another benefit of WPForms is its advanced features. The plugin offers a range of features that allow users to create complex forms, such as multi-page forms, conditional logic, and file uploads. The plugin also supports integration with a range of popular email marketing platforms and payment gateways, making it ideal for businesses and bloggers who want to collect leads and payments through their website.

WPForms also offers strong security features. The plugin comes with built-in protection against spam and fraudulent submissions, and uses the latest security standards to protect user data. It also supports CAPTCHA and reCAPTCHA, making it easy to protect your website from automated bots and spam.

Finally, WPForms offers excellent customer support. The plugin comes with extensive documentation and tutorials, and the WPForms team provides prompt and helpful support to users who need assistance. The plugin also has a thriving community of users, who provide support and advice through online forums and social media.

WPForms is a versatile and user-friendly plugin that allows users to create and manage forms on their WordPress websites. With its advanced features, strong security, and excellent customer support, WPForms is an ideal choice for businesses and bloggers who want to collect leads, payments, and feedback through their website.

Pros:

easy to use with a drag-and-drop builder

mobile-responsive forms

integrations with popular email marketing services

Cons:

limited features in the free version

premium version can be expensive for some users

Pricing: free version available; premium plans start at $39.50/year

Review: “WPForms is incredibly user-friendly, making it easy to create beautiful, functional contact forms in minutes. The premium version offers a wealth of advanced features, making it well worth the investment.” — WPKube

Formidable Forms (Free and Paid)

Formidable Forms is a popular WordPress plugin used for creating advanced forms and surveys on WordPress sites. Developed by Strategy11, this plugin is a powerful and versatile tool that enables users to create forms with complex functionality without needing any coding knowledge. Formidable Forms is used by over 400,000 users worldwide and has a 4.5-star rating on WordPress.org.

One of the key benefits of Formidable Forms is its ease of use. The plugin provides a drag-and-drop form builder that enables users to create and customize forms easily. It also offers a range of pre-built templates and customizable fields that make it simple to create complex forms. Additionally, the plugin integrates with popular email marketing platforms and payment gateways, making it easy to collect leads and payments through your website.

Another benefit of Formidable Forms is its advanced functionality. The plugin offers a range of advanced features, such as multi-page forms, conditional logic, and form calculations. This makes it an ideal choice for businesses and bloggers who want to create complex forms, surveys, quizzes, and polls. Additionally, the plugin supports integration with a range of popular third-party services, including Zapier, Google Analytics, and Mailchimp.

Formidable Forms also offers strong security features. The plugin comes with built-in protection against spam and fraudulent submissions, and uses the latest security standards to protect user data. Additionally, the plugin supports CAPTCHA and reCAPTCHA, making it easy to protect your website from automated bots and spam.

Finally, Formidable Forms offers excellent customer support. The plugin comes with extensive documentation and tutorials, and the Formidable Forms team provides prompt and helpful support to users who need assistance. The plugin also has a thriving community of users, who provide support and advice through online forums and social media.

Pros:

drag-and-drop form builder

conditional logic for advanced form customization

integration with popular email marketing services

Cons:

limited features in the free version

can be overwhelming for beginners due to its advanced options

Pricing: free version available; premium plans start at $49.36/year

Review: “Formidable Forms is a versatile plugin that offers a wide array of features and customization options. It’s ideal for those who want to create advanced forms without needing to know how to code.” — WPExplorer

Ninja Forms (Free and Paid)

Ninja Forms is a popular WordPress plugin that allows users to create forms and surveys on their website. Developed by The WP Ninjas, this plugin is highly flexible and offers a wide range of features for form creation and management. With over 1 million downloads, Ninja Forms is one of the most popular form builder plugins on the WordPress platform.

One of the key benefits of Ninja Forms is its ease of use. The plugin offers a drag and drop form builder, which allows users to create forms quickly and easily without any coding knowledge. Users can choose from a range of pre-built templates and form fields to create their forms, and customize them to match the look and feel of their website.

Another benefit of Ninja Forms is its advanced functionality. The plugin offers a range of features that allow users to create complex forms, such as multi-page forms, conditional logic, and file uploads. The plugin also supports integration with a range of popular email marketing platforms and payment gateways, making it ideal for businesses and bloggers who want to collect leads and payments through their website.

Pros:

easy-to-use drag-and-drop builder

unlimited forms and fields

developer-friendly with hooks and filters

Cons:

premium add-ons can be expensive

limited features in the free version

Pricing: free version available; premium plans start at $49/year

Review: “Ninja Forms is an excellent choice for users who want a simple yet powerful contact form solution. The premium add-ons offer additional features, making it a versatile plugin for a variety of needs.” — WinningWP

5. Gravity Forms (Paid)

Gravity Forms is a powerful WordPress plugin that enables users to create advanced forms and surveys on their website. Developed by Rocketgenius, this plugin offers a range of advanced features and integrations that make it easy to create complex forms without any coding knowledge. With over one million active installs, Gravity Forms is one of the most popular form builder plugins on the WordPress platform.

One of the key benefits of Gravity Forms is its advanced functionality. The plugin offers a range of advanced features, such as conditional logic, multi-page forms, and file uploads, that make it easy to create complex forms that meet specific business needs. Additionally, the plugin offers integration with a range of popular third-party services, such as PayPal, Stripe, and Mailchimp, making it easy to collect payments and leads through your website.

Another benefit of Gravity Forms is its ease of use. The plugin provides a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface that allows users to create and customize forms easily. Additionally, the plugin offers a range of pre-built templates and customizable fields, making it easy to create complex forms quickly.

Gravity Forms also offers strong security features. The plugin comes with built-in protection against spam and fraudulent submissions, and uses the latest security standards to protect user data. Additionally, the plugin supports CAPTCHA and reCAPTCHA, making it easy to protect your website from automated bots and spam.

Finally, Gravity Forms offers excellent customer support. The plugin comes with extensive documentation and tutorials, and the Gravity Forms team provides prompt and helpful support to users who need assistance.

Pros:

powerful form builder with conditional logic

30+ form fields and advanced calculation options

integrations with popular CRM and email marketing services

Cons:

no free version available

can be expensive for some users

Pricing: plans start at $59/year

Review: “Gravity Forms is a robust and feature-rich contact form plugin that’s perfect for developers and professionals who need advanced functionality. While it’s a premium plugin, the investment is well worth it for the features it offers.” — WP Mayor

Conclusion

Choosing the right contact form plugin for your WordPress website depends on your specific needs and budget. For a simple and free solution, Contact Form 7 is a great choice. For those who need more advanced features and customization options, WPForms might be a choice that best suits your requirements.