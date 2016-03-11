The no-coding way to create & host your own website (for $50)

Can you drag and drop? Then you can create a website—with the help of SnapPages. SitePoint readers can get a lifetime subscription to the Pro Plan for $49, a saving of 93%.

Just choose one of SnapPages’ professional templates, and start dragging and dropping features to customize it according to your needs. You’ll be able to play with everything from basics (like fonts and colors) to advanced settings (like integrating your site with e-commerce and adding social network plug-ins). SnapPages will update your website’s mobile version as you edit, so you don’t have to make changes twice. Best of all, SnapPages is touchscreen-optimized, so you can create and edit your site from a desktop, smartphone, or tablet.

You don’t need to hire a pro to get a pro-quality website. Get a lifetime subscription to the Pro Plan for $49 at SitePoint Shop.