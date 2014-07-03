You Need to Build Your App for the Millennial User
Mobile
By Rameet Chawla,
The big opportunity for app developers is in the millennial generation, but what appeals to older users will not work for the young, Rameet Chawla argues.
By Rameet Chawla,
The big opportunity for app developers is in the millennial generation, but what appeals to older users will not work for the young, Rameet Chawla argues.
By Tim Evko,
An introduction to Yo, a controversial, incredibly simple app with massive potential. Tim Evko explains how to use its API and integrate Yo to your apps.