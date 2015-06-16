Is the Rise of Millennial Women in Tech Just an Illusion?
Entrepreneur
By Angela Phung,
Are more younger women entering the tech industry? Or have women always been involved but tend to leave the industry as they get older?
By Angela Phung,
Are more younger women entering the tech industry? Or have women always been involved but tend to leave the industry as they get older?
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence tackles the subject of wearables for women and wonders if the new wave of devices will finally unite creators and consumers.
By Cate Lawrence,
Cate Lawrence begins a series on app development to help crime prevention. In this first post, she looks at violence prevention through apps.